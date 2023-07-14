Cannabis Companies Join Vermont Fresh Network

IRASBURG — Two Vermont cannabis producers, Vermontijuana (Irasburg), and Family Tree (Shelson), have become the first to bridge the gap between the state’s newborn cannabis industry into the realm of Vermont specialty foods as new members of the Vermont Fresh Network (VFN).
The Vermont Fresh Network has classified the two cannabis businesses as ‘Specialty Producers’, which it defines as “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients (“primarily” means 50% of ingredients - excluding water - measured by weight, volume, or value; “local” ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).
“Cannabis is a growing sector in Vermont agriculture that relies entirely on local partnerships. It naturally aligns with Vermont Fresh Network’s mission. We’re excited to welcome these specialty producers into the Network, and explore additional opportunities for connection and collaboration among our members,”said VFN Executive Director Tara Pereira. “For 27 years, we have worked across the food system to build strong relationships between farmers, producers, culinary professionals, and consumers who share similar beliefs, values, and a dedication to the health and strength of Vermont’s food and farm community.”
In addition to the emphasis on the use of local inputs, VFN also emphasizes the importance of distributing within the state of Vermont - “a perfect fit for the Vermont cannabis industry since Vermont cannabis products may ONLY be distributed within the state of Vermont.” Pereira noted.
Eli Harrington, owner and head cultivator of Vermontijuana, said he and other cannabis cultivators fit perfectly with the VFN network of artisans, farmers, and chefs.
“Especially for outdoor cultivators like us, it’s a perfect fit for Vermont’s cannabis industry as it more accurately represents and describes what we do as producers of specialty agricultural products,” he remarked.
Vermontijuana also hosts farm tours and Harrington promotes “cannabis agritourism” saying part of the draw of the Vermont Fresh Network is the ability to connect with members of the hospitality community. “There’s almost unlimited potential for collaboration within the (VFN) network. I could imagine cannabis cultivators and manufacturers producing new cannabis products with chefs and farms within the network, learning about best practices for agritourism, working together on events,” he said. “I think it benefits everyone.”
