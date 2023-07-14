Cannabis Companies Join Vermont Fresh Network
Vermontijuana founder and head cultivator Eli Harrington hosts a cannabis farm tour in Irasburg in August 2022. (Courtesy photo)

IRASBURG — Two Vermont cannabis producers, Vermontijuana (Irasburg), and Family Tree (Shelson), have become the first to bridge the gap between the state’s newborn cannabis industry into the realm of Vermont specialty foods as new members of the Vermont Fresh Network (VFN).

The Vermont Fresh Network has classified the two cannabis businesses as ‘Specialty Producers’, which it defines as “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients (“primarily” means 50% of ingredients - excluding water - measured by weight, volume, or value; “local” ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).

