Cannon Caps 5-year Campaign With Accolades

FRANCONIA NOTCH — The Cannon Yeti received farewell honors after years of tormenting skiers at Cannon Mountain.
For its 2019-20 #CannonIsMine: Evolve Campaign video miniseries, Cannon brought home the Best Use of Video award from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and two silver Tellys for Regional TV (Business-to-Consumer) and Social Video Series (Travel & Tourism).
The comedic miniseries, in its fifth, final and most-watched season, garnered nearly half a million views, boasting an incredible 95 percent completion rate and 424,000 impressions. Promoted across social media and TV, the Cannon website saw a 58 percent increase in website sessions.
The #CannonIsMine Campaign was previously an NSAA finalist in the 2018 Best Overall Marketing Campaign category, and Telly awarded them Silver and Bronze in the 2018 Regional TV (Business-to-Consumer) and Social Video (Tourism and Leisure) categories, respectively.
“For years the Yeti was a stand-in for the die-hard Cannon skiers and snowboarders who want to keep the mountain for themselves, and amazingly, it’s become such an iconic companion for the ski area,” said Greg Keeler, director of sales and marketing at Cannon Mountain. “Anywhere we went with the Yeti, like the Boston Ski Show, people recognized it as ‘The Cannon Yeti.’ So to see how popular the final season was felt very gratifying and also humbling. We wouldn’t be here without our passionate guests.”
The campaign was originally borne out of a desire to dispel myths about Cannon Mountain. “It’s too cold”, “it’s too icy” – the list goes on. Continuing with this theme, “the underlying concept for the 2019-20 Evolve Campaign was to show how those myths are just that – lies created by passionate fans who want to keep everyone else away from the mountain,” Keeler stated.
Cannon’s Evolve campaign debuted at the 2019 Boston Ski and Snowboard Expo. A large flat screen featured a two-minute movie trailer, teasing the Cannon commercials that would be launched later that week. The reveal, along with the now-infamous Yeti shenanigans at the show and numerous Yeti-endorsed merchandise, helped Cannon see a 43 percent increase in seasons pass sales and an 18 percent increase in revenue.
“The Yeti’s exploits may be over for now, but the legend lives on,” Keeler concluded with a laugh.
