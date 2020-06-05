Two local ski area, Cannon Mountain and Jay Peak, won recognition for marketing at the June 3 virtual awards ceremony of the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA).

Cannon won for Best Use of Video. Part of a larger #CannonIsMine campaign, this season’s miniseries capped off the ski area’s five-year yeti saga with a grand finale that encouraged viewers to evolve into Cannon skiers and make the mountain experience their own – reflecting the tightknit community at its core. The campaign delivered 1.33 million cross-device display retargeting impressions, 95 percent over-the-top video completion rate, 476k website sessions and almost 7,000 trackable visitors who were served an OTT video.

