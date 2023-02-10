Cardiologist Steven Anisman Joins NCH

NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman recently joined North Country Hospital after 14+ years as a cardiologist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
“Everyone we’ve met has been so welcoming and friendly, and the Northeast Kingdom immediately felt like the kind of place where we want to be. Also, at this point in my career, the idea that I could make a real difference was the main thing I was looking for, and I think North Country offers me that chance,” commented Dr. Anisman.
Dr. Anisman implants and manages pacemakers, which means patients will no longer need to travel to Dartmouth or St. Johnsbury for those services. Also, a pacer clinic, heart failure clinic, and potentially a coumadin clinic are all in the discussion and planning phases. He’ll also be seeing patients in the office and the hospital.
“This is only possible thanks to Shelly Starr, who has done an incredible job coordinating a lot of changes in a short amount of time,” says Dr. Anisman.
Dr. Anisman has worked closely with the Dartmouth cardiology team for many years. “They’re an incredible resource for us, with interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, electrophysiology, advanced heart failure, and other areas where they provide world-class support,” he noted.
“Dr. Anisman has hit the ground running, so organized and already providing consults on the floor,” stated cardiology practice manager Shelly Starr. “We are delighted he is here and fitting right in with all of us.”
Dr. Anisman obtained his MD from UVM College of Medicine in 2001. His internal medicine residency was from Baystate in Springfield, MA, and he worked briefly as a hospitalist before obtaining his fellowship in cardiovascular disease from Worcester (MA) Medical Center.
