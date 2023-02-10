Cardiologist Steven Anisman Joins NCH
Dr. Steven Anisman

NEWPORT — Dr. Steven Anisman recently joined North Country Hospital after 14+ years as a cardiologist at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

“Everyone we’ve met has been so welcoming and friendly, and the Northeast Kingdom immediately felt like the kind of place where we want to be. Also, at this point in my career, the idea that I could make a real difference was the main thing I was looking for, and I think North Country offers me that chance,” commented Dr. Anisman.

