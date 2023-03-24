LYNDONVILLE — In 1980, the building that once housed the N.A. McDonald Blacksmith & Horse Shoer in Lyndonville sat unused, except for storage. That was the year when Bob and Jean Guest, both in their 20s, moved to the area, purchased the buildings on that lot, and began renovations.

For two years they worked on the restoration process, which included creating a living space for themselves in the back of the building. The finished product — The Carpet Connection, located on 199 Depot St. — will be celebrating 40 years of business success in Lyndonville on Sept. 24.

