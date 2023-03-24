LYNDONVILLE — In 1980, the building that once housed the N.A. McDonald Blacksmith & Horse Shoer in Lyndonville sat unused, except for storage. That was the year when Bob and Jean Guest, both in their 20s, moved to the area, purchased the buildings on that lot, and began renovations.
For two years they worked on the restoration process, which included creating a living space for themselves in the back of the building. The finished product — The Carpet Connection, located on 199 Depot St. — will be celebrating 40 years of business success in Lyndonville on Sept. 24.
Before coming to Lyndonville, Bob had a lot of experience dealing in the flooring business. According to Jean, they “had a lot of motivation and very little money.” The Guests started small, remodeling the front of building for an office and showroom. “We expanded very slowly,” said Jean. “We never went into debt … we didn’t over extend.”
The Guests refurbished a lot of unique features during renovations, including the original carriage doors in the front of the building. They discovered that at one time in history, the area that became their first showroom was the location for Our Husbands Veterinary Products, a business that sold salves and ointments, and was the forerunner of Bag Balm products. “Many of the old timers from town have come in to tell us about the history of this place,” said Bob.
A grand opening was held in 1983 and many local folks attended. There was a lot of curiosity about what the Guests had done with the old building. “The town really supported us,” said Jean.
Eventually, the house next to the old blacksmith building – built in 1870 — would become the Guest’s residence. Because the house was set really close to the road, the Guests had the building raised, turned around 90 degrees, and set down further back from the business.
Once the Guests could move into their new home, the display area in Carpet Connection expanded. In 2016, a warehouse was added to the existing building.
At the beginning of operations, the Carpet Connection sold mostly carpeting and vinyl, and over the years, branched off to area rugs, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. Now on display in the store are hundreds of samples in styles and colors of carpets, vinyl flooring, tile, laminate and hardwood flooring. In present day, the most popular seller is vinyl plank and vinyl tile. This type of flooring is durable, does not need waxing, and is easy to maintain.
Carpet Connection has been actively servicing the surrounding area, including as far north as Derby Line; west to Morrisville and Stowe (which included installations of flooring on five floors of an apartment complex); south to West Lebanon (also a large apartment complex); and across the Connecticut River to Littleton and Franconia, N.H.
The Guests and crew are involved in many commercial, as well as residential projects. The staff includes five in-house installers for scheduled jobs. Carpet Connection owns its own trucks and runs its own vans.
During the COVID pandemic, the store shut down, but operations did not. The Carpet Connection was involved with a low-income commercial project in New Hampshire, and because the business was considered essential, the company was able to work on the project, completing it in a year and a half.
The office crew at Carpet Connection consists of Bob, Jean, their son Dan Guest, and Melinda Cass. Dan will be next in line at running the business. “Dan is really good with people, good with computers, and with expediating,” said Bob. “With Melinda (who has been with the company for a year), it makes for a good team,” he added.
Jean has been working in the office for 35 of the past 40 years, during that time frame raising five children. She is contemplating retirement, but adds, “I still come in for full days on Mondays when Melinda is off, and mornings most other days to help get the guys out.”
The Carpet Connection has cut back a bit on hours and is now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 to noon on Saturdays.
“We are still standing, said Bob. “We saw a lot of other flooring businesses close through the years … no one bothered to tell us in the beginning that after five years of opening, most flooring stores would close.”
Jean added, “If anything, we have quadrupled in size over the past 40 years.”
Bob is a hands-on owner. He stills goes out to measure and plan for a job. He has a lot of experience in flooring and assists customers in the planning stages. He’s “seen and done it all.”
But Bob has a greater passion. He sees his business as a ministry. “This place is a front for sharing Jesus,” he said. “I get to go to measure for flooring and end up encouraging and ministering to people … I get to share my testimony … I like to pray with people and share what the Lord has done for me.”
Bob and Jean’s faith, coupled with the success of the business, they say, will make for a great celebration of 40 years this fall.
For more information about The Carpet Connection, go to its website: http://thecarpetconnectioninc.com, call 802-626-9026, or email: thecarpetconnection@myfairpoint.net.
