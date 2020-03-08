Carrie Locklin, finance officer for Union Bank in St. Johnsbury, was recently promoted to senior vice president at the bank.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Carrie Locklin Promoted At Union Bank
- Yes on 18, No on 26 - Andrea Bryant, Juilie Seely, Barry Zitser, Nancy Strand, Kathrtine Darges, Jeanne Robillard, Chris Jensen
- Activists urge lawmakers to pass bill to protect pedestrians
- Mohawks, At Last: After six finals defeats, undefeated Colebrook captures first girls hoops crown
- Fallen firefighter posthumously honored for heroics
- Saturday’s scores/top performers and upcoming playoff schedule
- Proponents: Bill to reduce incarcerated youths not enough
- 13 in Massachusetts test positive for coronavirus disease
- Ferry company seeks to sink old vessel in Lake Champlain
- Providence schools turnaround plan expected next month
- School officials received more than 1,600 mascot suggestions
- Doctor with link to Connecticut hospital has COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.