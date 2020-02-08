Casella Benefits Early Childhood Education Center

From left Jeremy Labbe, Michelle Faust and Jeff Weld, of Casella, are in the Ready Set Grow Playground last fall. The Early Childhood Program is celebrating Casella's support. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT — The Ready Set Grow Center for Early Childhood Education opened in Newport this past September with support from many including Casella Waste Systems, which came on board as a strong supporter early on.

Michelle Faust, executive director of Northeast Kingdom Learning Services Inc., the organization that both created and oversees Ready Set Grow, said, “NEKLS, Inc. is grateful to Casella for their generous donation in supporting the opening of Ready, Set, Grow Childcare Center.”

