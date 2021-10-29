Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expanding its commercial food waste collection routes into Northern New Hampshire.
Business owners in the towns of Bethlehem, Dalton, Littleton, and Whitefield will now have access to food waste collection in addition to the standard waste and recycling already being offered.
“We’ve been recycling food waste and other organics for more than 20 years and we view this as the next phase in that evolution as we expand our collection services,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “Recovering food waste and diverting it from a landfill puts it to a higher and better use whether it is through composting, feeding animals, or creating energy.”
Nearly 500 businesses in the four North Country towns will be receiving more information on how to sign up and participate.
“These four towns in the North Country have all shown a desire to be more sustainable, and from a routing standpoint it makes a lot of sense to run our routes here as we are already providing the service to neighboring towns in Vermont,” Casella said. “If there is enough demand in this market, we could continue to add customers in more towns and possibly add drop off locations at transfer stations.”
For more information, call 802-549-6009 or visit www.casella.com/recycle-your-food-waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.