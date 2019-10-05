BETHLEHEM, NH — More than 300 visitors attended an open house held by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. at the NCES Landfill on Sept. 28. The annual event is an opportunity for community members to tour the facilities, and to learn about the company’s approach to waste and resource management.
“We have been doing these events for over a decade here and each year they get better, more informative, and more collaborative,” said NCES General Manager Kevin Roy. “This year we had three different tours, plus information booths that really gave visitors a complete picture of what happens to their waste after it leaves their houses.”
Visitors received a site tour by horse-drawn wagon with information from landfill engineers, and also got a new bird’s eye view from a drone while Roy delivered more information on landfill operations. Finally, people could hop on the Northeast Kingdom Express for a mini train ride to the top of the site to take in the views.
“We’re proud of this facility and it’s great to be able to showcase the hard work our team does to keep the community and environment safe every day,” Roy said. “It’s also very eye-opening for people when they come to the site and gain a better understanding of the different lines of business we have, and how we’re at the leading edge of resource management.”
About a dozen protesters posted up outside the facility. A handful of people accepted invitations to come inside and learn more.
Roy said, “Any chance we have to deliver clear facts is a great opportunity for us. I think they left knowing that we are committed to the highest standard of safe and environmentally sound management of the materials we handle.”
“We understand that some people don’t like landfills and would like it if they didn’t exist, but that’s emotion rather than clear-eyed fact,” John Casella said. “Emotions aside, the inescapable fact is that modern landfills—highly regulated, extensively engineered, relentlessly permitted—play an important role in how our society currently meets the challenges caused by the waste we produce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.