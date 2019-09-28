COVENTRY — More than 400 visitors attended an open house recently at the Casella Waste Systems landfill in Coventry. The annual event is an opportunity for community members to tour the facility, and to learn about the company’s approach to waste and resource management.
“We love opening our doors to the community and welcoming them in to learn about our company, our operations, and the realities of modern waste management,” said the landfill’s general manager Jeremy Labbe. “Most people attend out of curiosity or to enjoy some family-friendly fun and food, and leave with a new perspective about their own consumption and the modern technology in place that safely manages their waste. I am so grateful to all of our staff that volunteer their time on a Saturday to help with this event.”
Tours ran throughout the day on chartered buses.
“The tour guide was funny and knowledgeable,” said Peggy Carr-Burbank who was visiting from East Hardwick. “(He) gave me a different understanding of how our garbage is recycled and handled.”
Casella had representatives from each of its lines of business available to answer questions and provide information on everything from organics to recycling.
“Our approach has always been to implement complete systems to solve complex problems,” said Casella Chairman and CEO John Casella, who was on hand to greet guests. “This is a great opportunity to showcase those systems in a family-friendly environment and educate the public on ways we can work together to reduce consumption, recycle better, and manage waste in a safe and secure way.”
