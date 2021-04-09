RUTLAND — In an effort to create awareness and encourage others to become vaccinated, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has introduced its “Got The Shot” awareness campaign that calls attention to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As an essential service provider, our frontline teams have been out in the public servicing our communities and customers throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman and CEO John W. Casella. “This campaign is designed to call attention to our employees who have been vaccinated, put the public at ease knowing that they are interacting with someone who has been vaccinated, and also raise awareness that the vaccine is safe and important for all of us as we seek a return to normalcy.”
The campaign will include employee apparel with the “Got The Shot” phrasing and COVID-19 vaccinated insignia, as well as social media profile photo frames, and posters for office doors. Employees can utilize any or all of the materials available once they have become fully vaccinated and have registered with the Casella Department of Human Resources.
With 2,500 employees providing comprehensive waste and resource management services throughout the Northeast as well as customers in over 40 states, the opportunity to reach a wide spectrum of people was important to Casella.
“We are encouraging all of our people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible and hoping that they will participate in this campaign once they are vaccinated,” Casella said. “We take our commitment to helping our communities thrive very seriously, and if seeing our people publicly make a statement that they have been vaccinated helps one community reach normalcy a little quicker, or encourages one other person to get vaccinated, it will have been worth it.”
To date, more than 100 Casella employees have received at least a partial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with many more becoming eligible every day.
