Catamount Arts’ Ashley Van Zandt Graduates From Vermont Leadership Institute
Catamount Arts' Ashley Van Zandt addresses the Levitt AMP convention in Los Angeles. (Courtesy photos)

Ashley Van Zandt of Lyndonville recently graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. The Class of 2023 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends in attendance at graduation on June 3 in Vergennes.

Van Zandt is currently director of development and communications at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI), she joined 23 other leaders from around the state for a series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster relationships and explore important issues facing Vermont. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.

