Catamount Arts’ Ashley Van Zandt Graduates From Vermont Leadership Institute

Ashley Van Zandt of Lyndonville recently graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute. The Class of 2023 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends in attendance at graduation on June 3 in Vergennes.
Van Zandt is currently director of development and communications at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI), she joined 23 other leaders from around the state for a series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster relationships and explore important issues facing Vermont. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
The keynote address was delivered by Gus Seelig, executive director of Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. Seelig reflected on leadership throughout history, making connections between historical movements and the ongoing work today. He encouraged the group to keep working and keep continuing to make progress.
The Class of 2023 is the 28th graduating class and Van Zandt now joins a professional network of over 1000 Vermont Leadership Network Alumni, including more than 675 VLI graduates who are influencing Vermont’s future.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.