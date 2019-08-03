LITTLETON, N.H. — This August, Littleton Food Co-op will join over 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers.
Said a Co-op spokesperson, “Increased interest in local food benefits us all by positively affecting the health of the economy, communities, and environment.”
“New Hampshire residents and visitors, alike, are showing unprecedented interest in local food, and this month-long celebration offers a great opportunity to feature New Hampshire grown foods and farms,” said Gail McWilliam Jellie from the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food.
As part of the NH Eat Local Month festivities The Co-op is partnering with Meadowstone Farm to kick off the NH Eat Local month by hosting the Biggest Little Farm Biggest Little Gala Opening at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, N.H. today at 6 p.m. Tickets are at the Service Desk at the Littleton Co-op.
On Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m., the Co-op will be cooking up a free Eat Local Community Lunch at the Co-op Cafe and outside patio. NH Eat Local Month also coincides with National Farmers’ Market Week, honoring farmers’ markets all across America. The celebration also includes a virtual scavenger hunt, buy local campaign, story sharing from farmers and businesses, and events hosted by NH Eat Local Month partners.
“Eat Local NH has become an Annual Celebration every August where the Co-op promotes the more than a thousand local products we carry from over 100 farms and producers,” said Ed King, General Manager of the Littleton Food Cooperative.
