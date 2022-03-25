What started as a storage dilemna for a Northeast Kingdom gun owner turned into a 30-year business with over 30,000 guns sold.
Back in 1992, Rick Gorham of East Burke had so many guns on hand and didn’t know what to do with them. With his father’s suggestion and wife’s approval, he decided to start a firearm sales business and launched what has become the successful Rick’s Gun Shop.
Merchandise available at the business isn’t the only thing driving its success, Gorham said; locals from all over come to expect and rely on Gorham. Customer service is a top priority, he said. “We’ve been open seven days a week for 30 years. That says quite a lot about how we take care of our customers.”
The business is currently listed for sale, and Gorham’s hope for the business is for somebody to buy it and not only to continue the business, but to also put archery products back in the shop, Gorham said. The last worker, approximately 7 years ago, had been stealing from the business as he made a sale. After Gorham found out and fired the worker, he realized he couldn’t do archery sales & service by himself, so he got rid of archery as he got rid of the worker. “He was robbing us blind,” he said.
“He’d make a sale, put the money in his pocket,” Ruby, Rick’s wife added on.
Almost nothing has stopped Gorham from operating the business for three decades, but they did have to close down the shop for about two weeks in August of 2021 due to mild COVID cases.
One problem the business currently has is finding enough guns and ammo. Inventory is currently good, but finding firearms to keep the shop stocked is a challenge. “There’s not a lot being made right now. There is only a certain amount of material being brought into the country to make ammo with,” Gorham stated. Demand for guns and ammo has been signtificant, especially for handguns, he said.
Gorham believes that handgun sales are so high because people are wanting to protect themselves more and more. “I get people in their 70’s and 80’s buying a gun that have never owned one in their life, because they’re nervous about the way things are going. Everybody’s nervous about the way things are going.”
Rick’s Gun Shop hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The store, part of the Gorhams’ home, is located at 77 Brook Road in East Burke, Vt.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.