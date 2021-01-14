CFSG Promotes Preddy to President

Joseph P. "Joe" Preddy

NEWPORT — Community Financial Services Group, LLC (CFSG) announced on Jan. 14 the promotion of Joseph “Joe” P. Preddy to company president.

Preddy replaces Mark Frederick, who will remain CFSG’s Chief Executive Officer. Preddy will be responsible for day-to-day operations and strategic direction of the company, which provides financial planning and trust management services to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.