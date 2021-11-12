Chamber Holding Annual Economic Development Luncheon

The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 29th Annual Economic Development Luncheon on Monday Nov. 22 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the spacious Littleton Elks Club Hall.
Presentations include Rail Trail Village Property (formerly Hitchner), NH Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, and Recovery Friendly Workplace, as well as updates on local economic sectors: Industrial Park, River District, Real Estate, Banking, Town of Littleton and Chambers of Commerce. Program will conclude with presentation of the Business Leader of the Year Award.
Register to attend on the Chamber’s website LittletonAreaChamber.com.
