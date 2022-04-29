As I was heading out of my bedroom this morning, I happened to notice a well-worn wooden cane had fallen to the floor. As I righted it and put it back in the corner, where it belonged, I got to thinking of the story of that cane and how it relates to what is going on in our world right now.
I first purchased that cane for my grandmother, close to 40 years ago, when I noticed she was starting to limp. I walked down to the local drug store, bought the cane, trimmed the bottom of it with my Swiss Army Knife, so it would fit, and rested it in a corner of her house. I didn’t tell her she needed it but knew she would find it when she did. And it worked.
I used the same ploy with my father 20 years later when he was having the exact same problem. My mother had suffered a mild ankle twist and I brought two canes into the house under the guise she might need them. I rested them in the corner, fully aware my notoriously stubborn Irish father would refuse to even try them if I suggested it. I didn’t tell him he would need them but knew he would find them when he did. And it worked.
We Vermonters are a people who, for the most part, are patient, resilient and prepared. We buy extra food when it’s on sale, keep surplus wood for the winter just in case and, generally, would rather fix something than buy the same product new. We are many generations out of the Great Depression, when “making do” was their credo, but yet we still live that same lifestyle.
It was no surprise to me that we have fared so well throughout the pandemic. We were told by our governmental leaders what we needed to do and did it. No fanfare, little protest. We just put our heads downs and went about this new life, making the best of it. We have to wear masks? We will make sure they are sturdy but fashionable. Can’t make a family gathering? We will make video calls an ongoing tradition. Can’t attend a funeral? We arrange drive-bys past the grieving families’ homes, car horns a blazing. In this state, being a “Karen” means just having the name Karen, no boorish and bad behavior expected.
I have said for some time now that we are not out of the woods yet with all that is going on in the world, that we can’t expect everything to just bounce back to normal. We are a people, however, who will help each other out of those woods, as so many have been hurting during these difficult times. The need for food shelves and fuel assistance has never been more pronounced and we will continue to help our neighbors.
Yes, we will hope that life will return to some semblance of before but we will be prepared if it does not. We are not pessimists but pragmatists, driven by a sense of practicality and purpose. We will make lemonade from lemons, iced coffee from leftover brew and a growing garden from our compost.
These times have changed our organization, as well. I was talking to someone this past week and was asked how the chamber had changed during my tenure. I ended up telling her that we have gone from being, solely, an economic organization to one that must deal with socio-economic issues as well. You can’t fix what ails the region without looking at the social problems that stand in the way of our success.
Call it a question of rolling with but not being beaten by the punches, but that is who we are as Vermonters. We are not ones who seek out adversity but know how to deal with it if it arises. We may not need that cane in the corner right now but we know it is there when we need it.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.