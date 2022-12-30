As we start this new year, I want to discuss a few items that are old. From time to time, I have student interns who find our old chamber typewriter rather fascinating. This trusty gray IBM Selectric is like a museum piece to them, a relic from the 1970s, but, hey, it still works and I use it for labels. Most students ask if they can try it; it’s that much of a novelty to that generation.
Many articles that were once commonplace in our society have totally disappeared from use and we barely noticed them vanishing from our collective landscape. When is the last time you saw a working phone booth, played a DVD or even used an encyclopedia? Would these same students even know the source of the word Wikipedia? I remember spending many an evening in high school, hunched over a wooden table at the library, poring over editions of the Encyclopedia Britannica, doing research for dreaded reports and papers. I thought all the information I needed in the world could be found in their pages, and, boy, was I wrong.
Then, one day, we all heard a funny word, Google, and it has changed our world. As an appropriate aside, I had to Google the term Google to find out what it actually meant. It is “a creative spelling of googol, a number equal to 10 to the 100th power, or more colloquially, an unfathomable number. Googol was coined in the 1930s and is attributed to the nine-year-old nephew of American mathematician Edward Kasner.” Isn’t that irony at its best?
I learned quite early the power of Google, when my mom and Aunt Ruth were once struggling to remember the name of a character actress that they had both liked growing up. I typed in character actress, 1950s, did commercials and, as if by magic, I said, “Are you talking about Jane Withers?”
Not long afterwards, I had a man well into his 80s call the chamber, desperate to find a hard-to-find soup he had bought here many years ago, Habitant French Canadian Pea Soup, which he had absolutely adored. He had saved that blasted can for many years and a number of house moves, just to call me out of desperation, seeing if I could finally track it down. I sensed it was on his bucket list.
Through the magistery of Google, while he was describing it, I not only found it in seconds but places he could order it and have it shipped directly to his door down south. I thought he was going to cry. He thought I had special powers. To me, it was just Tuesday.
I have to say that Google has become a trusted tool for this chamber director. Sure, there are thousands of myriad pieces of information in my wee, little brain that Google can’t process, but I can’t even tell you how many times a day I use that service to help me track down answers to questions faster. That service has saved me countless hours of work, instead of me trying to find those details all by myself.
If I had to note one thing from my lifetime that I have been most amazed by, it is how much applications like Google have transformed our world. It, quite simply, remains one of those technological worldwide marvels, where you can easily access almost any information needed, in any language, in no time flat.
The beauty of Google is that it is unlike self-checkout at your local big-box store, which makes our lives decidedly more difficult while taking away jobs. And it is something that will never disappear, unlike cassette tapes and rotary phones, while the merits of Facebook and Twitter are constantly being debated. I, personally, am very grateful for Google. Alexa, however? The jury is still out on her.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
