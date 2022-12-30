As we start this new year, I want to discuss a few items that are old. From time to time, I have student interns who find our old chamber typewriter rather fascinating. This trusty gray IBM Selectric is like a museum piece to them, a relic from the 1970s, but, hey, it still works and I use it for labels. Most students ask if they can try it; it’s that much of a novelty to that generation.

Many articles that were once commonplace in our society have totally disappeared from use and we barely noticed them vanishing from our collective landscape. When is the last time you saw a working phone booth, played a DVD or even used an encyclopedia? Would these same students even know the source of the word Wikipedia? I remember spending many an evening in high school, hunched over a wooden table at the library, poring over editions of the Encyclopedia Britannica, doing research for dreaded reports and papers. I thought all the information I needed in the world could be found in their pages, and, boy, was I wrong.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.