Chamber Made: A New Window To The World

Despite the chaos of the past year, there have been many instances where things have fallen into place as of late. I frequently go to appointments at what used to be my grandparents’ house and the intern I will have for the summer has a familiar connection. Not only did I have her dad as an intern when I first worked at Lyndon State, but her mother helped bring my son into the world and her family home is the first one we rented when we returned to the area. Is there such a thing as a coincidence when you live in the Kingdom?
For the past week, I have worked out of my new office at Lyndon Institute and while there is still much to be moved, and equally as much to be unpacked, it is beginning to have a sense of place, familiarity and feel like home. A picture of Jenn Garand, my coworker who passed, is up on a bookshelf, my Red Sox memorabilia is on yet another shelf and my plants are the happiest they have been in years. Windows and sunlight do that for a plant. I will take their swaying in the wind as affirmation they are content.
It does my heart good to see residents walk with their dogs on the path outside my window and to hear the laughing of students at the end of the school day, playing Frisbee or just chatting on the Green. I had no idea how much I missed the sound of birds and am pondering where to put birdfeeders. I can hear trains and church bells and see the chimney of the town building and the highest reaches of the Lyndon Outing Club from my Matty House window. To actually see scenery is joyous. I took this all for granted in my past office, with no outside windows.
This may not be Heaven, as John Kinsella uttered in Field of Dreams, but it is wonderful having a window to the little world around me.
In the weeks and many months ahead, I hope to help the Kingdom as much as I can from this gorgeous 1910 office, with its magnificent porches, tin ceilings, beautiful woodworking and beadboard chair rails. If there was any question that I watch too many Home & Garden shows, you now have your answer.
Architecture aside, there will be a number of initiatives that the chamber will undertake to assist businesses in the months to come and I hope to invite you all, when we can, to not only see this beautiful office but to hear about these plans. There is much to do following this pandemic and we will work with every economic development and social service agency to help this region get back on its feet.
Our new mailing address will be P.O. Box 313, Lyndon Center, VT 05850, but we are still waiting (and waiting) on when the chamber phones will be moved over. Until that happens, you can still call the 802-748-3678 number and leave a message or call my cell at 802-535-2821 if your need is more immediate. My e-mail, director@nekchamber.com, remains the same and is up and running.
Many thanks to Lyndon Institute for their most gracious welcome, especially Rick Angell, who has, most certainly, lived up to his name. We hope it is not too long before we can welcome you all to our doors, with warm chocolate chip cookies greeting you upon your arrival.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.