On Thursday, I had a moment with my trusty-blue Selectric that I didn’t quite expect. I turned it on to type a few labels for folders and for the first time since I have been at the chamber, it didn’t turn over. I did the obligatory flipping the switch, as if the typewriter was going to magically repair itself, but it stayed silent… no reassuring hum to calm my spirit. After decades of use, it appeared to be irretrievably broken. My heart sunk.

I found myself staring at the Selectric, almost wanting to cry. That piece of equipment has been at the chamber longer than I have, and that goes back to my time at our Western Avenue office in St. Johnsbury. I am not sure whether mourning a heavy and ancient IBM typewriter is a thing, but I was all in. I bowed my head in sorrow, wondering how I would cope, now that it was gone, and it was then I happened to notice something quite important. The cord was unplugged. I felt silly but at the same time relieved. The Selectric will live another day.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.