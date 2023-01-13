On Thursday, I had a moment with my trusty-blue Selectric that I didn’t quite expect. I turned it on to type a few labels for folders and for the first time since I have been at the chamber, it didn’t turn over. I did the obligatory flipping the switch, as if the typewriter was going to magically repair itself, but it stayed silent… no reassuring hum to calm my spirit. After decades of use, it appeared to be irretrievably broken. My heart sunk.
I found myself staring at the Selectric, almost wanting to cry. That piece of equipment has been at the chamber longer than I have, and that goes back to my time at our Western Avenue office in St. Johnsbury. I am not sure whether mourning a heavy and ancient IBM typewriter is a thing, but I was all in. I bowed my head in sorrow, wondering how I would cope, now that it was gone, and it was then I happened to notice something quite important. The cord was unplugged. I felt silly but at the same time relieved. The Selectric will live another day.
We have always been very frugal at the chamber but it wasn’t until I faced the sudden departure of that typewriter that I realized to what extent. I told someone just this week that I had finally gotten through the extra folders we had kept from years gone by, turning them inside out to use again. Some of them dated back to the 1940s, I kid you not, and would be collecting Social Security if they were humans.
When you are frugal like I am, it’s wise to have a partner in crime who either respects that trait or who matches your penny-pinching skills, coin for coin, and that most certainly was Jenn Garand. Ruling over our chamber finances like a sentry, it felt like a military tribunal at The Hague each and every time I had to order supplies, and that is the way it should be. I loved that characteristic in her; she hated financial waste in all forms, a true East Haven native to her core.
I remember once I went to her and requested the replacement of my stapler, as it took the strength of The Rock to attach a few papers together. She took it, tried it, found it cumbersome to staple, but told me it would be fine, just put a bit more elbow grease into the effort. That stapler dated back to the 1950s but could still serve a purpose, in her mind, just not for me. We still have that old clunker at the office but I drove to P.J. Hallmark that day and bought a new stapler, myself, which still actually staples. And, yes, I bought it on sale.
With Jenn’s birthday looming in the near future, I have been thinking of her a lot as of late, even more so than usual. It makes me chuckle every time I remove a rubber band from a packet and throw it into a box older than my kids. There is no reason to buy rubber bands when they appear, like presents, on a stack of papers. When I went to conferences, I would always accept their free pens, ensuring we would never buy new pens on Jenn’s watch. She was a young person but an old soul.
As I sit in my chair, gifted to us by a business, at my desk, once occupied by the founder of what is now Weidmann (Gordon Mills), I am glad that Jenn’s greater penchant for saving is not only shared but embraced by her coworker, that her legacy and memory live on. Every time I save something or buy an item we need at a great discount, I know she must be up in Heaven, smiling, but thinking, “I could’ve gotten a better deal.” That is not arrogance, but the truth.
With a new year comes many new labels to make, so I am grateful that my dinosaur of a typewriter, complete with its sticky keys and quirky on/off switch, will last another year. Something tells me with each and every label, I will think of my dear friend, with a sense of gratitude and love, honoring her memory with each penny saved.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
