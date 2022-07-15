It started simply enough, a comment under a pretty picture I posted on social media of our new office on the Lyndon Institute campus. Someone posted, in response to the photo, that a chamber should be downtown and not hidden. How I address this comment may give you a sense of how much chambers have changed in the 27 years I have served as director.
My first day at the chamber started by walking into a magnificent salmon-colored Victorian building on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury. It is one of the most historic structures in Caledonia County, built in 1860 for Franklin Fairbanks, the founder of the Fairbanks Museum. For eight years, that building served as our second home, which, frankly, received few visitors, an honor reserved for the 12,000-plus travelers we would greet every summer and early fall at our information booth at the corner of Main Street and Eastern Avenue. It was a different time, at the very start of web sites and long before the advent of social media.
It wasn’t until 1993, when we were asked by the town to do so, that we moved into the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury, operating the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, a joint partnership with the Connecticut River Scenic Byway. It was a heady era, with almost 25,000 visitors entering the former train station each year from all corners of the nation and world, seeking information on our beautiful region. Our chamber once had a network of 50 volunteers working at the four-season, seven-day-a-week center, just to handle the steady stream of travelers.
Google was just a minor search engine at the time, not the behemoth it is today, and there was no such thing, yet, as an iPhone, much less Google Maps, so tourists actually stopped at welcome centers to receive direction and advice on where to go and what to see. When the chamber was asked to leave the premises in 2012, we thought long and hard before we moved ourselves and our three enormous brochure racks to a then full-occupancy Green Mountain Mall, even holding a public forum on the issue. Surprisingly, in that first year, we greeted more people at our mall office than we did at our office at the welcome center. Our region began to see us as more than a hospitality-related chamber, although we had been that all along.
When stores in the mall started to close in the past few years, no doubt in response to online shopping, we knew we needed to move once more. With our popular web site, nekchamber.com, doing the tourism work that our welcome-center efforts once accomplished, we listened to our members, once again, and they told us we needed to more strongly focus on workforce development issues, removing obstacles that stood in the way of their success, and work on training, education and employee-related concerns. We can do that so much better in our new office space on the grounds of an educational institution, in a historic 1910 building, to boot.
Are we the chamber we were 27 years ago, when I first sat down at my desk at Western Avenue? The answer is no, not by a long shot. Technological inroads have changed, forever, how chambers do their work, including our own, and that is the way it should be.
Our chamber has had to evolve and change with the times at every step, and we will continue to do so, as we strive to better and more actively represent and assist our members, business community and the Northeast Kingdom. That being said, I guess you could say that Instagram comment is proof-positive that a picture is, indeed, worth a thousand words.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
