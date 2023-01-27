As I sit at my desk this morning, I am putting pen to paper and finalizing my to-do list for the chamber legislative breakfast series, with the first forum being held on Monday, at 8 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House. During my time at the chamber, I have seen many sessions and legislators come and go, but one sentiment rings true over my two decades at this job. I have no idea how and why these legislators do what they do, considering the stress and workload they must endure.

At a legislative session of ours many years ago, before the world attempted to go paperless, one of our guest speakers indicated that every legislator, bar none, received the equivalent of a cord of wood in reports each and every session. Consider that for a moment, as that means this near-mountain of paperwork is eight feet long, four feet high and four feet wide. I had that claim verified by a couple legislators, and, to this day, that fun fact boggles and amazes me.

