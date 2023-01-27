As I sit at my desk this morning, I am putting pen to paper and finalizing my to-do list for the chamber legislative breakfast series, with the first forum being held on Monday, at 8 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House. During my time at the chamber, I have seen many sessions and legislators come and go, but one sentiment rings true over my two decades at this job. I have no idea how and why these legislators do what they do, considering the stress and workload they must endure.
At a legislative session of ours many years ago, before the world attempted to go paperless, one of our guest speakers indicated that every legislator, bar none, received the equivalent of a cord of wood in reports each and every session. Consider that for a moment, as that means this near-mountain of paperwork is eight feet long, four feet high and four feet wide. I had that claim verified by a couple legislators, and, to this day, that fun fact boggles and amazes me.
Many of us are quick to assail our governmental leaders in Montpelier. I see it quite often in the Letters to the Editor in this very paper, but do folks really realize how much these legislators do in five months? I have a hard time finding the time to balance my checkbook at home and these hard-working elected officials are forming, amending and, eventually, approving a multi-billion-dollar budget, all while spectators on the sidelines are either claiming they are doing too much or too little for their own particular interests.
I looked at the legislative pay received by these folks and broke it down to a 40-hour week and a cashier at McDonald’s makes more per hour than our legislators do. They rise before dawn and are often on the roads before sunrise to make it to Montpelier and hear the strike of the gavel in time. Having been in a number of the committee rooms at the Capitol over the years, I’ve gotten a sense of what their lives are like on a day-to-day basis, many working within the confines of rooms smaller than most walk-in closets. Yet, they persevere and work on through the session.
I continue to be impressed with our own regional legislative contingent. While I am sure the “R” and “D” by their names makes a difference in some situations, for the most part, they really try to put partisanship aside and do what is best, first, for the Kingdom but also the state.
I have recounted this story numerous times but a number of years ago, our legislators, Republicans and Democrats alike, wanted to send a message to our region that they were not divisive, like their counterparts in Washington, D.C. I was approached by a number of them, from both parties, and was asked whether they could walk together in our Colors of the Kingdom parade that year. To participants that day, they might not have noticed that fellowship, but that sincere and telling act touched my heart.
It is hard to process what is going on in our nation’s capital these past few years. Congress appears to be more like a circus than the august body it was designed to be. That makes me all the more grateful this horrid behavior is not seen in the halls of our own capital building.
We expect quite a bit from our elected officials, and well we should, but we should always be respectful and civil in our discourse and disagreements, as these folks are, truly, doing the best they can to represent our area.
We encourage you to come and meet these legislators at our monthly breakfast series being held throughout the session, on Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24 and May 22. I have a sense it might open your eyes, as it has mine, as to how lucky we are to have the legislators that we do.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
