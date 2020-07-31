Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I still remember the moment when my husband, our baby daughter and I crossed the Vermont border so many years ago. We had driven up through New Hampshire on Interstate 93 for what seemed like an eternity, wending our way along the narrow stretch of Franconia Notch. When we hit the state line, we were just a half hour from our new home in East Burke. It was a wondrous, happy and glorious time for our little family.
The time had come to return home. The 80-hour weeks, constant traffic hassles and cruel and incompetent bosses of Boston had taken their toll on both of us. We wanted a better and simpler quality of life, so when my dad passed along a job posting for Lyndon State, it just seemed perfect. I would return to the place I was born, raise our family and the world would be right.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.