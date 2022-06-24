No phone call starts well with your daughter saying, “I don’t know if you’ve seen the paper today.”
My daughter, Kate, had called to warn me that a dear friend and one of the chamber’s most devoted volunteers, Alice Burnham, had passed away. This one hurt. I just gripped my desk and uttered a sad, “Damn,” as she was one of the kindest, most gentle and sweetest souls on Earth.
I met Alice soon after becoming the chamber director in 1995. She was one of the best friends of our dear Dorothy “Dot” Collins, who worked at the chamber, and I soon discovered these two came as a pair, Dot coordinating and working at the information booth, and her trusty sidekick, Alice, by her side, helping our many visitors.
Alice had a very grandmotherly way about her, but she was forever the teacher she had been trained to be. With her high-pitched sweet voice, she stood out in a crowd, but for all the right reasons. She honestly adored helping our visitors and people, in general, whether it was at the booth, the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum or the St. Johnsbury House. It was as if she was a den mother to everyone she met; she always took everyone under her wings, including critters.
One of my favorite Alice stories happened one afternoon when I was picking her up to go out on a drive and she happened to mention she had nearly fallen “going down to feed the birds.” I was at her house at that moment and knew there was no “down” there and asked her where she had gone, this dear woman in her late 80s. She commented she would climb down a hill near her home everyday and feed, wait for it, a flock of crows. Who do you know who would feed crows? The answer is our Little Alice, and, bet you me, those birds knew a benevolent soul when they saw one. They would all come to gather when she came down the rise, gathering around her like the bird lady in Mary Poppins.
She was an amazing friend and an incredible inspiration to any of us who were fortunate enough to know and love her. She was an accomplished artist and a published poet. Between myself and her buddies at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, we would type and e-mail her poems to the Bridge Weekly newspaper a couple of times a month, as she admitted she wasn’t too keen on computers. Many know that the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum honored its longtime docent and volunteer with her own banner, Alice depicted as the painting “Raspberry Girl.” It was one of many honors and accolades she received over her lifetime, including our own “Volunteer of the Year.” She was an absolute treasure, one for the ages.
Few knew it but Alice, most likely, saved a dear friend’s life when she called me one cold January night and said she hadn’t been able to reach this chum, who “always picks up my paper at the same time every day.” Her attempts to reach her throughout the day were met with busy signals, so I said I would drive down to her house to check on her, fully expecting to find this friend cheerily watching TV. She was on the floor, however, and had been since early that morning. With no friends or family nearby and in a freezing house, this woman could’ve died had Alice not known her habits. She was in the hospital for a number of days but lived a good, many more years, picking up the Caledonian-Record every day at Alice’s house and the two enjoying each other’s company.
One of the ways I comfort myself when wonderful people such as Alice die is to imagine the reunions up in Heaven once they reach that hallowed place, where we know she was gleefully greeted by her son, dear friends and relatives, our own Jenn Garand and a host of long-lost pals. Maybe the ideal of entering Heaven shouldn’t be the Pearly Gates but a host of rocking chairs, full of family and friends, on a flower-laden porch, like the St. Johnsbury House, welcoming a dearheart home. Heaven, indeed.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
