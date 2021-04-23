It has been a typically normal spring week in Vermont, wearing shorts one day and two days later, having an April snowstorm whiten our lawns. It is one of the characteristics of this state that the weather can go to the extremes at a moment’s notice, summer temperatures one day and back to winter the next.
We are lucky to have meteorologists soften the blow with their forecasts, allowing us to prepare for such changes but economists have a markedly tougher job in predicting what the end of this pandemic will mean to our economy. Will the Covid-assistance programs of the last year be enough to save businesses from folding and assist those who were rocked by the downturn in cash flow? Honestly, we don’t know.
Doing what I do, I know of so many whose livelihoods have been affected by this outbreak, especially those in the hospitality industry. Lodging accommodations, restaurants, stores and attractions have been especially hit, while many in the service sector have had one of their best years ever. When you are sitting at home for months on end and looking around at everything that needs to be repaired, isn’t it any wonder?
People have nobly stepped up to help hospitality institutions during the pandemic, but it has been a rough time for these businesses and the employees who work or who are supported by them. Ask the Vermont Foodbank and local food shelves whether they are serving more people and you realize that this is a situation that has affected some greatly, the worst in our lifetimes. It is a study in economic contrasts that I am sure will be studied for decades to come.
With our fellow Vermonters taking the vaccine at an impressive rate, it is hoped our state will return to some level of normalcy soon but we are unsure what our economic landscape will be following this chapter in our lives. We need to protect and support those businesses who have been impacted most, as we awake from this medical and economic nightmare.
Whenever possible, we need to bolster these businesses in the weeks and months ahead so they survive. In the Great Recession of the past decade, the mass closures didn’t come until later, when all measures of cost-cutting and belt-tightening had been exhausted. We must prepare ourselves for that possible economic storm, as these closures may not come immediately.
This may surprise you, but studies have shown that one of the most important considerations in having and retaining a strong economy is having a local newspaper. We cannot lose this important communication tool. Facebook and Front Page Forum, frankly, cannot be compared to all that a newspaper does and covers.
So what is the lesson here? It is that we must be mindful and on guard that all is not over when the last vaccine shot is administered and also that we must help those who need it the most, whether it is our neighbors or our local and regional businesses. If we do that, there should be sunnier days ahead.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
