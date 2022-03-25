Even as it sleets aside, a flock of Canada Geese cursing so high in the misty sky, I have begun my own version of spring cleaning at the office. While I must admit I wanted to impress you all with Google’s origin of such cleaning, it, frankly, had multiple theories of how it came about. I will take a stab that it started with people being cooped up for months during winter, looking around at their surroundings and saying, “Oh, dear, this place needs to be cleaned up.” I do believe I have solved a mystery, dating back, maybe, to ancient times.
Spring cleaning, to me, does not just involve a broom and mop. As flower shoots break through cold soil and slivers of green grass start to appear, it’s the proper time to reflect on the path you are taking and whether it takes you to the destination you need, want or desire. More than any other spring since I started at the chamber, I am at a crossroads of what that path might be.
Two Marches ago, our chamber had just completed a successful annual meeting, Business Celebration and Business Resource Fair and was starting to plan for events later in the year when, suddenly, we were plunged into the scourge we know as COVID. The very nature of our chamber changed that fateful month, from being decidedly proactive to being reactive, doing whatever we could to help our businesses and neighbors to survive. While we are proud of what we were able to accomplish during those trying times, despite significant challenges, it does give you pause, wondering what path you now walk, after a terrible storm passes.
As if by some level of lyrical serendipity, the songs being played on the radio this morning seem to be offering a hint of where to go. Sheryl Crow has suggested, “I think a change will do you good” while George Harrison has advised me that “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.” Easy for them to sing, though. I am a AAA TripTik person in a Google Maps world. I want to know every construction delay, rest area and pothole on my trip so I can best plan for it, and that applies to the chamber as well.
Every single business person I have talked to in the past few months has told me that the chamber needs to help them tackle training, education, labor and workforce issues far more than ever before … every single one. Let me make it clear that if we take on those concerns, and well we should, some of the initiatives we have done in the past, some popular, may be lost along the way. To put it into the jargon of medical professionals, they triage who needs to be treated first and what requires the most attention so that person can heal faster.
I can’t tell you what those initiatives that may leave or fade away for a spell, but I have my best people on it. Our chamber trustees will help me make those very difficult decisions in the months and the year ahead and we will communicate to you why we are making these choices. I encourage you to offer your feedback and thoughts on what you want and need your regional chamber to be.
We are, hardly, the only organization or business facing such a crossroad but it is so important to revamp, re-energize and change with the times. Chambers have been around for as long as the practice of spring cleaning, and if we want to stay around for a couple more centuries, we need to be agile, nimble and provide the services that our businesses and region need.
As if on cue, yet another song pops up and, this time, it is by the Lumineers. It goes, “Where we are, I don’t know where we are, but it will be okay.” And it will be okay. Before we venture down the path we plan to go, we will make very sure we are going in the right direction.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.