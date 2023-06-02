It is the song that everyone knows but few know about. In the coming days, Pomp and Circumstance will be on the play list at almost every high school graduation ceremony in the area. That tune, by the way, is not as old as I thought, composed in 1904 by Edward Elgar and Amadeo Mariscal Lopez. As a former trumpet player, I wonder how many grads have been ushered into the next chapters of their lives by that soulful song. Is it just me or would a livelier ditty be more appropriate for the occasion than the funeral dirge that is P & C?

My high school graduation may have been a long time ago, but I still remember that mixed combination of excitement and abject fear after graduation, as I had no idea what the future held for me at that point. I am sure that many a grad will be feeling those same sentiments in the months ahead, as the decision between going to college or studying a trade becomes more real.

