It is the song that everyone knows but few know about. In the coming days, Pomp and Circumstance will be on the play list at almost every high school graduation ceremony in the area. That tune, by the way, is not as old as I thought, composed in 1904 by Edward Elgar and Amadeo Mariscal Lopez. As a former trumpet player, I wonder how many grads have been ushered into the next chapters of their lives by that soulful song. Is it just me or would a livelier ditty be more appropriate for the occasion than the funeral dirge that is P & C?
My high school graduation may have been a long time ago, but I still remember that mixed combination of excitement and abject fear after graduation, as I had no idea what the future held for me at that point. I am sure that many a grad will be feeling those same sentiments in the months ahead, as the decision between going to college or studying a trade becomes more real.
Back when I was in high school, there was such a push for almost every graduate to head to college. It seemed almost de rigueur for every guidance counselor to encourage you to pursue “higher education.” I, personally, am grateful that term is going the way of the landline, as with the explosion of technology in almost every aspect of our lives, there are negligible differences between the monetary rewards garnered from college and many jobs in the trade sector, and each is critically important.
Gone are the days when there was a supposed stigma of going into the trades, as they keep our economy running, literally. Go to any mechanic or hire any plumber or electrician and tell me that they don’t have as many tech tools in their tool bags as they do actual tools. Am I the only one who noticed it was easier to get a doctor’s appointment during the pandemic than it was to find a plumber?
Lest you think I am exaggerating on the importance of that sector to our economy, consider this recent report, which determined, “In 2021, the services sector contributed around 77.6 percent to the GDP (gross domestic product) of the United States. Among the service sector, the professional, scientific and technical services industry has been the most dominant in recent years. The industry has contributed the most to the U.S. economy in recent years, adding more than 1.84 trillion U.S. dollars to the GDP in 2021.”
As many of you know, my office is on a high school campus, so the importance of both a college education and the need for service-sector jobs has not been lost on me, not for a second. It is long past time when we stop pressuring high school graduates to go to college when their interests and skills lie elsewhere. Both of my kids may have graduated from college, but I can tell you that a good number of their contemporaries have gone on to considerable success without a college diploma.
In the coming years and decades ahead, the tech jobs needed and skills required to fulfill those positions will become more blurred, as a college education may not be necessary. Let us reward, not discourage, those who want to pursue a career path that is uniquely and decidedly suited for them, whatever that course may be.
Congratulations to all the graduates. May they pursue the path they wish to follow and may they experience much joy, laughter and success along the way. They are due for quite a ride.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
