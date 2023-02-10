This has been a week for the books, hasn’t it, and I’m not being flip, as two major proposals that would affect the educational integrity of the Northeast Kingdom and state are being proposed, with each having potentially severe consequences. Not only has the Vermont State Colleges system taken the stance that bricks-and-mortar libraries are no longer considered essential on their campuses but a bill has also been introduced in the state legislature that would significantly change the independent school landscape in our state, affecting many students and private schools in our own rural area.
I have one thing to say about this week, “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”
I am going to refrain from speaking out too quickly about the effects of the college library initiative until I can research the matter more, but, right out of the gate, I have deep concerns about bill S.66 that would put a kibosh on many of the state’s private schools from receiving public tuition money. Thank goodness that Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy are not on the list, but that is hardly the point, is it? This is a much bigger issue.
As Mill Moore, the Vermont Independent Schools Association director, summarized quite nicely, “S.66 would completely dismantle a system that has successfully delivered high-quality educational opportunities for rural Vermont students for over a century.” He went on to say that this proposal illustrates “the divide” between the more urban and rural areas of Vermont.
Make no mistake, this bill, although it appears it will shield L.I. and St. Johnsbury Academy, will affect schools in almost every corner of the Kingdom. In many of our small communities, the student population does not warrant the expense of a public school in their towns. In these cases, those students are able to receive what are called vouchers, or public tuition money, to attend other schools in the region, a good number of these being independent institutions.
It is hardly surprising that a legislator from the western part of the state is introducing this bill and I wonder what research she did to determine the impact this initiative would have on her fellow Vermonters. Two issues often come up when discussing such a proposal, the uncertain future of public schools and the fears that independent schools are not as fiscally conservative as their public school counterparts, which answer each year to tough Town Meeting audiences. Just for the record, the independent schools in this area are very prudent with their budgets.
I am the child of parents who worked in the public school system, my dad as a school business manager and my mother a teacher, so I believe in public schools. My own kids went to them, but putting the blame on independent schools for the decrease in enrollment is neither fair or accurate. In this very paper’s guest commentary on Friday, a Stanford University researcher noted that the decrease of students in public schools weighed more heavily on increased home schooling than students migrating to independent schools, by a more than two-to-one margin.
I would agree with Mill Moore’s statement that the better solution to this concern would be, “Rather than taking opportunities away from students and creating division, we should be working to strengthen Vermont’s education systems for ALL Vermont students.”
I am not sure where S.66 will land at session’s end but I would give the legislator who introduced the bill a failing grade for not only demonstrating a lack of research on the matter but an inability to see and serve the needs of the entire state.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
