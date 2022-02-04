Every single curtain in my living room is open this morning. The snow continues to fall and I’ve been watching the Black-Capped Chickadees, finches and Slate-Colored Juncos, all taking turns at my bird feeders. It is astonishingly beautiful outside and I have opted to work from home today, having lugged a bagful of work from the office last night in preparation for the storm. My AWD is in the capable hands of a family member who had to go out in this mess, so I am once again at my rolltop desk, checking in on the birds while pushing paperwork from familiar quarters. All is well.
I am intrigued with how we all deal with snowstorms now. They used to be as commonplace this time of year as violent thunderstorms in the summer after a stretch of extremely hot weather. Most winters as of late, we see states to the south, getting blasted with storms, complaining about snow they don’t want. Whiners. I have found myself yelling at the television more than once, “Give it to us. We know what to do with it.”
We are used to the cold, and dress for it, prepare for the storms, and deal with them, so this most recent phenomenon of getting less precipitation this time of year is rather worrisome and perplexing. We not only know how to deal with the snow but we depend on it to fuel our economy. We appear to be experiencing more below-zero weather, not ideal temperatures for either snowfall or being outside, enjoying winter sports. Few want to venture out and attempt to snowshoe when the wind chills are dropping between 30 and 40 below. My trusty, little Intrepid wood stove has been working overtime these past few years.
It is appropriate timing that I just shared a post on our Facebook page on the status of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, expected to be completed this year. It is a trail system that stretches from St. Johnsbury to Swanton and can be used throughout the entire year. That ability to be a multi-season attraction is proving to be a big plus, as our seasons, particularly winter, seem to be changing. Remember when White Christmases were the norm, snowmobile trails opened on time and ski resorts had the luxury of snow falling in buckets, saving precious money on snowmaking?
I don’t want to be that person who says “Back in my day” and then bores you, recounting snowstorms of yesteryear that came up to my waist (but, in all honesty, I was shorter then), but our weather is changing and we must evolve with it. Kingdom Trails and the ski resorts certainly have, depending on other multi-season activities to add to their organizational quivers. It is, indeed, smart business and forward planning to offer such choices.
For my entire life, Vermont has been marketed as a recreational and visitor paradise, but I think it’s past time when we have to look at other options to promote and draw people to our state. We are not a one-hit wonder and offer so much more than the quality of our trails and the beauty of our hills. We can still offer ourselves as a recreational haven but promote our state more as a great place to do business and as a destination for entrepreneurs seeking to work remotely in one of the loveliest places on Earth.
I don’t have the option of asking the birds at my bird feeders how they have seen the weather change these last years, but if I judge their responses on how much more birdseed they’re eating in the winter, it is telling. Whether or not we like it, we must adapt, plan and prepare for a different future. Excuse the pun, but we can’t wing it.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
