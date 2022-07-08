It is a lament I hear almost every day, in lines at the grocery store, restaurants, gas stations and at stores throughout the region, people complaining about how much everything has gone up in price.
There are so many reasons why the cost of almost every needed service has increased, including factory closures in Asia, labor shortages, the Ukraine War and worries over the pandemic. You know, fun stuff.
It almost doesn’t matter what is causing the rise in goods when this situation hits us all so close to home. Filling your car’s gas tank is downright painful and the spike in grocery prices is, certainly, not keeping up with our paychecks. With cold weather on the horizon and fuel costs sky high, it is understandable why people are on edge. These are scary times, politically, financially and, for many, personally.
What has been disappointing to witness is the reaction to this phenomenon close to home, especially to those who have nothing to do with such pricing. They are a world away and many steps down from the pillars of power and commerce making these decisions, but they are the ones receiving the brunt of the criticism on these increases.
The hard truth is that if the cost of obtaining these goods or services spikes, businesses and organizations have to pass along that increase to customers or consumers to survive. That either means raising the price or decreasing the service or portion to patrons. I can say from experience, having talked with many businesses over these past months, that it pains these establishments to do so, but it is a move deemed necessary to keep their doors open and lights on.
The discourtesy being shown to such businesses is not unique to the Northeast Kingdom. Such uncivil behavior has become so commonplace that even shocking acts of violence no longer surprise us. I can’t count how many national news stories I have seen on rude “Karens,” demanding that rules and increasing costs shouldn’t apply to them. Just this week, a restaurant in New York City was damaged to the tune of almost $25,000 because three customers didn’t want to pay an extra $1.75 charge for food.
Now, I’m not saying that our behavior has gotten to that point, by any stretch, but we are berating and chiding our own neighbor businesses when we express such resentment to them, when the situation is entirely out of their control. They are not out to make a killing but are just trying to survive. Believe me, if I had only seen this behavior a couple of times, I wouldn’t be writing this column this week, but that is not the case. The words of frustration being expressed to these folks hurts them.
There is a way of handling this situation and that is by understanding it, asking businesses how they are faring in this economy, instead of complaining about the cost, and see what they say. They will probably tell you that their costs have jumped, exponentially, and they can’t find workers. They, most likely, will appreciate your concern. These companies are scrambling in this economy and deserve words of support, not scorn.
Those of you who read my columns every week know I try to be positive but I have seen some conduct in the last few months that, I think, needs to be corrected, whether it is badmouthing tourists or customers grumbling to businesses on soaring prices. We are not like those people in these news stories and we all need to be kinder to our visitors and neighbors.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.