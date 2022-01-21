Am I the only one who dreads January? It’s not only because of the cold temperatures but also because of the monstrous mountain of paperwork that is forever on my desk. In addition to handling pesky end-of-year concerns, there is also a continuing flow of issues that need to be addressed in the first month of the year. I got to thinking recently, while slaying the beast that is my paper pile, that not all of you may realize what we as chambers of commerce do. I think it’s high time I give a refresher course, no?
So many people think that chambers are associated with governmental agencies but that is not the case. Not only are we not affiliated with municipal, state or federal entities, we don’t receive a dime from them in funding. Not one cent of your tax dollars goes toward the operation of a chamber of commerce, meaning, however, that we have to fend for ourselves, 24-7, to keep our doors open. On a normal year, memberships, fundraisers and sponsorships are enough to sustain us, so that we can continue to help you all.
A chamber of commerce is a privately operated non-profit organization, but we are a different category of non-profit than, say, the United Way. From a tax point of view, that means we don’t get as many advantages in that regard. We have a board of trustees that oversees the chamber and keeps us on track and those board members are an important cog in our operational machine. Think of the board as being an airport control tower and me a pilot and that relationship is pretty accurate.
One of the biggest fallacies relative to chambers, and I have to say this gently, is that we promote the region first, and while that is a prime directive, that is not entirely true. Because we are member-based organizations, our businesses have to be our top priority. They support us and the region through their membership dollars and we must answer to them, first and foremost. That being said, our love, devotion and commitment to the region is paramount, as it also determines the course of how we can best help our members.
One of the other misperceptions about chambers is that we only handle hospitality and tourism issues, and, boy, is that one off base. Again, while it is a critical part of what we do, our organization does so much more. In addition to our chamber handling workforce, economic and legislative matters, our web site is considered the most extensive resource on the region. You can find everything from hunting season regulations to constantly updated information on town clerks, libraries and post offices, including a meaty business and employer resource guide. Want to find out where a senior meal site is located in the Kingdom? You will find it on our web site, nekchamber.com.
I was once told by the director of a non-profit economic development agency in the region that he wouldn’t want my job because we were so reliant on outside funds to operate. It would be too much stress, not knowing whether your organization would live or die in a bad year, one in which you may be needed the most, in fact. While it is challenging, there is a silver lining in that situation as well.
Every year, our chamber has to earn the trust of our members and sponsors to flourish, succeed and assist our region and that keeps us humble. Despite this past decade being the most difficult economic stretch in 90 years, our chamber’s membership retention rates have been fantastic. It is a vote of confidence that every membership dollar received tells us we are on the right track, that those folks realize we will do everything in our power to strengthen and assist them and the Kingdom.
I’m an odd duck among chamber directors, as the average tenure of our jobs is about three years. It is not a position for the faint of heart, because you will face constant criticism, feedback and a workload every day that is higher than Burke Mountain, which I can see off in the distance. I will take that odd-duck characterization as a compliment, however, because having a boring and monotonous job, instead, is not all that it is quacked up to be. And, yes, a sense of humor helps.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
