Have you ever had a situation where everything has gone wrong, that from the very point you started a project absolutely everything has been out of your control? That is what happened with the Colors of the Kingdom Festival this year, scheduled for Sept. 17, as every aspect of this event has gone south. Sadly, due to this situation, we are going to have to cancel the event and it breaks our hearts. We really wanted to put on a fabulous festival following the weariness of the pandemic, but it was not meant to be. You deserve to hear what led to this decision.

For the past 20 years of Colors, we have been privileged and honored to offer four train rides throughout the day. It was a true draw for the festival and it warmed our hearts to see these rides become such a tradition for families, generations enjoying the clickety-clack of a bygone era. During the pandemic, however, the rail company sold five of the eight cars we normally used, leaving us with far fewer seats. Knowing we would have considerably less revenue coming in and still striving to keep ticket prices affordable, we sharpened our pencils and thought we could still make a go of it. We based this expectation on achieving a fair amount of what we had received in the past for sponsorships, but, sadly, that didn’t happen.

