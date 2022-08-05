Have you ever had a situation where everything has gone wrong, that from the very point you started a project absolutely everything has been out of your control? That is what happened with the Colors of the Kingdom Festival this year, scheduled for Sept. 17, as every aspect of this event has gone south. Sadly, due to this situation, we are going to have to cancel the event and it breaks our hearts. We really wanted to put on a fabulous festival following the weariness of the pandemic, but it was not meant to be. You deserve to hear what led to this decision.
For the past 20 years of Colors, we have been privileged and honored to offer four train rides throughout the day. It was a true draw for the festival and it warmed our hearts to see these rides become such a tradition for families, generations enjoying the clickety-clack of a bygone era. During the pandemic, however, the rail company sold five of the eight cars we normally used, leaving us with far fewer seats. Knowing we would have considerably less revenue coming in and still striving to keep ticket prices affordable, we sharpened our pencils and thought we could still make a go of it. We based this expectation on achieving a fair amount of what we had received in the past for sponsorships, but, sadly, that didn’t happen.
Unfortunately, we didn’t come anywhere near to reaching our sponsorship goal, no doubt due to these institutions receiving so many more sponsorship requests due to the difficult economy. There is no blame to be cast here, as we totally understand the situation and appreciate their past support and commitment to this festival. We do hope this situation improves next year, as we hope to continue offering this event. That being said, we are a non-profit organization and, quite simply, we cannot lose thousands of dollars due to this festival. We still have so many more important activities and initiatives that must remain being funded.
Also, many of our partners are straight out with their own organizations and activities and, as a result, we could not offer anywhere near the host of events we normally do. Again, that situation may change in the coming year, but we didn’t want to put on a celebration that would be a shadow of previous festivals.
In addition, we had already had to downsize the vendor fair and abandon the parade due to the chamber’s staffing situation, as, right now, due to the tough economy, I am the sole employee of our organization. We hope by next year, we will have another worker, but that doesn’t entirely solve the problem. I can state, unequivocally, from decades of experience with this festival that it was a monumental task for Jenn Garand and I to put on this event. With now just me, it has become dang-near Herculean to do this festival alone. There are so many variables and moving parts to this community celebration, and, frankly, we need more boots on the ground to help us put on this great event.
We are sharing this news with you now because this is the time we would normally be sending out press releases on the festival and it didn’t seem right to leave you all wondering about the fate of this celebration, now and in the future. Frankly, this decision has weighed heavily on me, as I started this event the first year I came to the chamber and, together, with Jenn, we have put on some stellar festivals. In having to cancel this event, something that my college friend’s husband said recently resonated with me and I want to share it with you.
He told me that although I may have started this event, it now belongs to the community, and I agree with him. Community members, like you all, are at the very heart of what makes this festival special. If any of you are interested in shaping the vision of the event going forward or would like to volunteer, we would love to hear from you (and you can even be on our committee). Please contact us at director@nekchamber.com or 802-748-3678. Although this is not the outcome neither you or I hoped for, we look forward to a year of collaboration with community members to put on a vibrant 2023 festival.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.