Just a week ago, I was sitting under a pop-up tent at the Orleans Country Club with my good friend and former co-worker Vera Hawkins. We experienced, just before the golf tournament started, an honest-to-goodness spring shower. As it is with such seasonal storms, it was gone within minutes and we were then greeted with a beautiful, sunny day. As Vera and I enjoyed our time on Hole 10, it occurred to me that it is not even officially summer and I am already knee-deep into preparations for our Colors of the Kingdom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Such is the world of a chamber of commerce director.
Getting the word out that the festival is actually a go has not been as easy as I envisioned. For the last few months, I have been trying to get in touch with the railroad company to nail down our train rides, a perennial favorite at the event. Well, there is some good and bad news to report on that front.
When I was finally able to get in contact with my train contact, I discovered there have been many changes on their end since the pandemic. Most of the eight cars we once used for our four trips on the day of the celebration are no longer available. Instead, we have just three cars at our disposal, greatly decreasing our seat availability. Despite the fact the seats are fewer and the cost is still, frankly, expensive, we have decided to bite the bullet and still offer the rides. Expect to see a press release on all aspects of the festival soon, announcing many of these very developments.
There will be other changes as well on the day of the festival, as ongoing pandemic concerns, our staffing situation and the continuing challenge in attracting volunteers have proven to be taxing. For this year, at least, there will be no parade, as the logistics of putting on the activity and finding 15 volunteers to cover the streets that need to be closed during the event are daunting. We hope to be able to hold the parade again next year but plan to offer music and activities in Welcome Center park to make up for this situation.
The craft fair will also take on a new look this year. It is being downsized a bit to cover just the parking lot outside the Welcome Center. In years past, it expanded out to Railroad Street. Again, staffing concerns and the logistics of putting on a larger craft event have necessitated the activity being a tad bit smaller this year. As I noted to our fair partners, we are doing the very best we can to put on a great event, despite the circumstances. We hope to be back, bigger and better, in the years to come.
One of the major reasons our organization started our autumn festival in St. Johnsbury, almost 30 years ago, is that the chamber wanted residents and visitors to the community, alike, to experience what we know and love about St. Johnsbury. We want them to eat at our restaurants, take in a performance at Catamount Arts, check out our wonderful stores, visit our gift shops, poke their heads in the book store and stop by the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Fairbanks Museum and the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. In short, we wanted them to experience the historical beauty and quaintness of this wonderful town. That will not change with the event being slightly downsized this year.
Next week, start looking on our chamber web calendar, nekchamber.com, not to mention our Facebook page, Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce, for updates on this wonderful annual event. And if you want to volunteer for this great celebration, please contact me at director@nekchamber.com. We’d be most appreciative of your help.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
