Every single Friday night, right at the stroke at 8, I rush over to my computer and push a magic button that places a video call with my three dear friends from college. One is a nurse in New Mexico, another a nursing instructor in Lake Placid, N.Y. and the last a semi-retired, non-profit do-gooder from the Seattle area. While the pandemic has drawn us even closer, none of us has escaped sorrow these past 11 months, but there has been one thing that has comforted them, as well as me, during these difficult times.
Almost every single one of us has a cell phone, but I wonder how many of you actually take photos on a regular basis. Honestly, I choose my smart phones for the quality of the camera and have never regretted that decision, despite the heftier cost. It was my Seattle friend, Ellen, who actually inspired me to write this column, as she is always speaking of the power of my photographs. Bar none, every single death that has affected my circle of close friends and family in the past 11 months, I have had a photograph of their loved ones to send to them within minutes, including Ellen. I may be a trained writer, but a picture may very well be worth a thousand words.
I spend more time on Facebook than I would like, due to work, but I am so appreciative for those friends who share photographs over political rants. Writer Beth Kanell shares beautiful nature pictures every morning and they lift my spirits. Carolyn Mosher Elliott posts animal/floral and landscape photos and they are stunning. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital often starts off my day, posting happy pictures of their staff members. How lovely it will be in the future, though, to see their faces instead of their colorful masks.
Photographs offer a slice of history and I encourage everyone with a smart phone to start taking more pictures and posting them to social media, especially all of you businesses out there. Prior to the pandemic, Mobile Medical International was posting wonderful pictures of their team members, sharing snippets of their lives on their Facebook page. You really got a sense of the great people working there. It is important to not only post what you do but also who you are, to show the people behind your companies.
As this pandemic eases, you will see more of those businesspeople, again, on our own Facebook page. Every single membership plaque I deliver will involve a photo, whether it is a staff picture, a sole proprietor proudly showing off their business or, perhaps, even a shot of how their product is made.
Some of my favorite pictures I have taken over the years, in fact, have been in my role as a chamber director: PhilAnn Jenkins filling gift boxes at Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Gary Ely ringing up a sale at Caplan’s Army Store or the board members of the Burklyn Arts Council working at their fairs. And I cannot put into words how glad I am I took pictures of my beloved co-worker and friend, Jenn Garand, over the years, as those images now give me comfort.
I think it would do us all a world of good to see far more family, business and landscape photos on social media than the crap that is on there now. I challenge you to try to come even close to the number of pictures I have on my phone, 7,004 as of today. You had better get kicking, though, as there is a Black-Capped Chicadee outside my window, just begging to have its photograph taken.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.