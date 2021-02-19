If I am to be honest with you, I have to admit to being a creature of habit. I do the same exercises every morning as soon as I awake, open the drapes to start a brand-new day, drink the same robust Irish breakfast tea and write with the same trusty, marbled fountain pen, which is, frankly, older than my children. My nightly routine is not much different. Load the wood stove, count the dogs and make sure they are all in from the cold and say my prayers. I am not as boring as you might think, however, as the past few years have brought nothing but change.
When my husband passed away four years ago this month, I not only had to experience the deep grief that comes with such a loss but I had to take on many of the duties and responsibilities he had done, seemingly without me noticing. I consider myself a pretty independent woman but almost always deferred to my handyman husband when a repair had to be done, but I can’t do that any more. I now have my own tool box in the front closet and have had more successes than defeats in making repairs around the house. I, fortunately, have had the love and support of my family, friends and neighbors to weather this lingering storm, including my son, who has been keeping a watchful eye on his mother while attending Northern Vermont University.
Sadly, work has been no different, as I lost one of my dearest friends and a valued colleague, Jenn Garand, to pancreatic cancer in November, the same dreaded cancer that took my husband. Unlike my husband’s job at Burke Mountain Academy, which hired someone soon after his passing, that is not the case at the chamber. The economic uncertainty of a yearlong pandemic has placed such a hiring at a standstill, as we have to brace ourselves for a recovery that may flow as slow as molasses.
If you didn’t know Jenn, she was a consummate professional and oversaw the small budget of our non-profit organization with the finesse of a Wall Street banker. Good heavens, that woman is missed, not only for her friendship, grace and humor but for her incredible skills. If you truly want to appreciate what a coworker does or did, try to do their jobs in the same manner they do or did. I knew Jenn worked hard but had no idea that every single payment voucher takes 12 steps to complete, every deposited membership check 14, and that is only part of the monstrous workload she did in her 22 years at the chamber. I endeavor every day to honor her legacy by trying to take her job as seriously as she did; I will never be able to do it as well.
Long ago, Chamber Past President Larry Cipollone sent me a post card and on it was the Chinese lettering of the word crisis. The back of the post card explained that the word is comprised of two characters, one representing danger and the other, opportunity, and I have never forgotten that lesson. The pandemic has forced so many of us to change how we conduct business, whether we like it or not, and I am choosing the path of opportunity in the midst of turmoil.
It is why our chamber is now strongly pivoting toward workforce development issues, but also why we are examining each and every event and responsibility that we do and, then, deciding, whether that is the best use of our limited resources in these uncertain times. Fortunately, we have a stellar board to help lead our organization, and we will also be seeking your input and assistance on how to proceed in the future.
There will be changes ahead for our chamber that will harken back to those Chinese symbols, that from a crisis arises opportunity. Whether or not you like Bill Clinton, his words on this issue are appropriate for these times, “The price of doing the same old thing is far higher than the price of change.” I can assure you, however, that any change we undertake going forward will always be done with the best interests of the Northeast Kingdom in mind. That is as certain as the tea I drink each morning.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
