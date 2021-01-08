Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
For the past week, we have had to endure seeing disturbing images from the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., our blood pressures rising as we are unsure what awaits us before the inauguration on Jan. 20. We are fortunate not to face such issues in our blessed, little state, as legislators from both sides of the aisle routinely work together, doing the business of Vermont. I remember an instance when our local legislative contingent informed me they would be all be walking together in the chamber’s Colors of the Kingdom parade during one particularly contentious election season. That story seems so quaint now, sadly.
With stress and tension facing us all at every turn, and my back being one knot short of a pine floor, I thought it might be a nice distraction to reflect how challenging it has been to work from home these past 10 months. To go from a well accessorized and spacious office to square footage about the size of my refrigerator has been humbling, as I, admittedly, curse more than I did in early April. It is common for a cascade of papers and folders to fall down and off my rolltop desk on a regular basis, like avalanches at Tuckerman Ravine in early spring. My attempts to buy out storage drawers at Dollar General have increased my office space to a fridge and washing machine, still hardly impressive.
