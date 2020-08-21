It is a humbling experience when something you have been able to do for so long is no longer easy. Since my ankle surgery in June, my challenge has been walking, putting one foot in front of the other and moving in a forward direction. For the past two months, I have hobbled around on a scooter and crutches and looked at stairs with the same disdain you would reserve for your worst enemy. Steps have now taken on a Mount Mansfield proportion.

“Try moving your ankle from side to side,” my physical therapists request, and my ankle is having none of it. I grunt and make noises reserved for a weightlifter, trying to raise a heavy barbell, but, so far, there is little response. It is pretty clear that while I will make significant improvements at PT in the weeks ahead, not everything will be quite the same down the road. My dreams of becoming a ballerina, foot model and soccer star are over.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.