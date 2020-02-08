Chamber Made Column: Taking A Trip Back In Time Here In The Kingdom

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce received this document from 1957 as a gift recently.

We had a lovely surprise this past week, when Peter Martin, a Sheffield resident, showed up at our door with an envelope. He wished to give us a fascinating handout from 1957, entitled “Calendar of Community Events -Towns of Northeastern Vermont.” Despite being a new possession, it is already treasured.

Printed by Northeastern Vermont Development Association, whose office was then in the “Railway Station” in Lyndonville, it details activities from August to December, mentioning almost every community in the tri-county area at least once, 55 towns and gores!

