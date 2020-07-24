Life has not been the same since March, has it? This stupid pandemic has changed every aspect of our lives, even the most simplest of tasks. Going out to do a couple errands feels like we are preparing to go on a long camping trip, instead of a trip to Walgreens. Years from now, when this outbreak is mercifully in our rear-view mirrors, we will understand the magnitude of what we went through and be proud of ourselves for doing it.

Having an ankle injury and surgery during this time has added a whole level of difficulty to this crisis for me, a bit like scaling Mount Everest in your work shoes. At the beginning of Covid-19, I dug an old surgical boot out of the closet just to be able to walk. When my ankle surgery was finally able to be done, I received a new and flashier boot, one I will wear into the fall. I now have a plate and screws in my foot that will light up the screens at airport security like a Christmas tree.

