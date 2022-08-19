I had a curious interaction this week with a chamber member that, I think, deserves some contemplation. Long ago, I was told by a wise person that one should always try to correct misperceptions, because if you don’t, people will assume that particular misperception is the actual truth. I found myself in that very situation with that member.
I had called this St. Johnsbury member because we were out of their brochures and was asking for more. I have dealt with this individual for more than 20 years but her question struck me as odd, when she said, “Are you actually going to use them?” My response was simple. “Yes, that is why I am calling. I’m out of them.”
Last week, I spoke of how positive it has been for the chamber to be in our new office, that we can continue doing all that we have done in the past but also do so much more, especially in helping businesses solve the many challenges they face. Although our chamber is doing what we have always done, and then some, there is a marked difference now…. For the first time since 1891, our organization is not based in St. Johnsbury.
As many of you know, we came to such a juncture when we were asked to move out of the Welcome Center 10 years ago, under a different town administration. Our chamber moved to a then-busy mall, where we not only handled our usual hospitality and tourism queries there, but we were also able to better serve our service sector, a full 50 percent of our membership. When it became apparent that the mall was taking a different direction then from the past, we decided to take the bull by the horns and move to a place where we could still focus on hospitality but also workforce, employee concerns and training/educational issues… a good fit for now and the future.
Unfortunately, I think our move, a couple miles up the road, led some to believe we were leaving St. Johnsbury in our rear-view mirror, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Many of you might find what I am about to say counterintuitive to what you know about chambers, but our first priority is not the areas we cover, but our members. That means, my office could be on the moon and I would still cover these businesses and organizations the same way if they were just around the corner. That being said, the commute to the moon would be quite burdensome.
Our regional chamber is not alone in serving businesses, organizations, residents and visitors from all over the Northeast Kingdom from a base community. Hospitals, banks, Kingdom Trails, Rural Edge, Catamount Arts, Northeastern Vermont Development Association, Northern Vermont University and so many others may be based in one town but cover a much broader area. If this interaction from this one member had been the only instance this had happened, I wouldn’t be doing this column, but I want our members in St. Johnsbury to know that they remain as much of a priority to our organization as they always have. Our members always come first, as they are the ones supporting our organization and giving us the resources to help the entire region.
As if on cue, as I was writing this column, I received a phone call from a St. Johnsbury member, who ended the call with a cheery, “Keep on doing what you are doing.” Rest assured, sir, we will always take your advice to heart.
Last, but not least, I would like to do a shoutout to Robin Little, from Moose River Lake & Lodge in downtown St. Johnsbury, who continues to demonstrate exemplary customer-service skills each and every day. I saw that in action, once again, this week, when I was in her shop with a friend. Thank you, my friend, for being such a retail leader in our region.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
