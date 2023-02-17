Cure The Disease; Don’t Just Treat The Symptoms
For those of you who think this column may be one of my more folksy pieces, I encourage you to look away, as this particular chamber director is frustrated for a number of reasons this week, and number one on my list is the potential closure of the state colleges’ libraries.
Many of you may not know this but I worked five years as Lyndon State College’s marketing director before I came to the chamber so I know the Vermont State Colleges System quite well. This most recent announcement is not incredibly surprising, considering what we all have had to endure these last difficult years, but there is a far bigger picture than you might have imagined that has led us to this day. Go get a cup of tea, settle in, as this is a yarn you need to hear.
While everyone is, rightly so, very upset about the libraries being repurposed, as they were with the planned closures of Northern Vermont University Lyndon/Johnson and Vermont Technical College in 2020, there has been miserly support of our state colleges and the University of Vermont dating back to the 1970s. At one point, we were dead last in our support of our state college system, 51st in the nation behind Puerto Rico. That is dreadful and embarrassing.
While our neighbor states had far healthier appropriations pouring into their colleges, ours was a trickle in comparison. I have to admit during my time at Lyndon State, I stopped referring to LSC as being “state funded” in my press releases, using the more accurate “state assisted.” After decades of weak support, the chickens have now come home to roost and we are at an unfortunate crossroad. Do we support the colleges in the manner they should be funded or should we close their doors? We all know we will face that quandary down the road.
This is one of those instances when I am glad there is a bit of a librarian in me, as they do run in my family, as I found a piece I had written back in 2020 when the state college closure threat was real. In it, I wrote about the potential $10- to $12-million operating deficit being faced by the VSCS but then noted the significant positives of keeping the institutions open.
“In a 2020 economic service report commissioned by Northern Vermont University, it was estimated that NVU’s total economic impact annually is $113 million in NORTHERN VERMONT alone, which includes employee salaries/benefits for 700 employees, services, supplies and utilities as well as their economic outreach in their regions.” Let me make that point even clearer; save $12 million but lose $113 million in our area, alone.
When we battle the repurposing of the state colleges’ libraries, we are fighting the symptoms but not the disease. As one wise letter writer to the Caledonian-Record wrote this week, the state college system will continue to die by a thousand cuts until Vermont – the state administrations, legislators and, yes, us as its residents – take this funding situation seriously, now and in the future.
To those of you who say we must continue to help the most vulnerable of our state population with state-assisted, social-service programs, I agree but offer you this simple advice, “What you learn, you earn.” Thousands could be taken out of that system if they had better-paying jobs and a brighter future, something that higher education provides, each and every time a student picks up a book.
I know our state leaders are trying, mightily, to make up for past decades of underfunding these institutions but what is needed, now, is for all of us to get on board and support our state colleges and universities as if Vermont’s future depended on it, because it does.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
