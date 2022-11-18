By the time you read my next column, you will be two days into turkey leftovers so I decided to share my column of thanks this week instead. You can either read this short piece or take the time to ponder what to do with that container of aging cranberry sauce in your fridge, and I vote Chamber Made. While it is fair to give pundits until the end of the year to determine how 2022 will fare in the annals of history, closer to home, while this year has had its share of ebbs and flows, I am still filled with gratitude.

This feeling of thanks is not only felt because I can now, officially, put up Christmas decorations without judgment or shame but, trite but true, I feel it in my heart. Last night, I looked back at my journal and my first entry of the year started with a somewhat apocalyptic “I hope this is not another dumpster fire of a year.” While not my best effort at positivity, there have been many experiences in these past months that give me hope.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.