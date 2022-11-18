By the time you read my next column, you will be two days into turkey leftovers so I decided to share my column of thanks this week instead. You can either read this short piece or take the time to ponder what to do with that container of aging cranberry sauce in your fridge, and I vote Chamber Made. While it is fair to give pundits until the end of the year to determine how 2022 will fare in the annals of history, closer to home, while this year has had its share of ebbs and flows, I am still filled with gratitude.
This feeling of thanks is not only felt because I can now, officially, put up Christmas decorations without judgment or shame but, trite but true, I feel it in my heart. Last night, I looked back at my journal and my first entry of the year started with a somewhat apocalyptic “I hope this is not another dumpster fire of a year.” While not my best effort at positivity, there have been many experiences in these past months that give me hope.
Although I know the heartache of having an empty chair at the Thanksgiving table, whether that person is gone from this Earth or battling exhaustion at Parris Island, there is still much to celebrate with those still gathering at homes throughout our region.
It may sound like a soundbite from a political contest of old, but I really can see Burke Mountain from my office window, and there is good news on the horizon for that mountain and Jay Peak Resort. After years of responsible leadership by the receivership company, it is expected the keys to both resorts might be turned over to new owners by the end of next year, with Jay the first to achieve such a milestone. We so need these four-season resorts and to have these mountains once again being financially healthy is just what the doctor ordered for the entire Northeast Kingdom.
And while I am quite a few years off from jumping on a mountain bike and descending the challenging trails of the aptly named Kingdom Trails, there is no denying the economic boost that organization has given to this region, with hundreds of thousands of bikers flocking to East Burke each year. It was so comforting to see bikers in the aisles of our local White Market stores this summer, realizing they were once, again, back in droves.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail may have hit some snags for an expected year-end completion, but the opportunities have not yet been realized for what that 93-mile, east-to-west trail across Vermont could bring to the entire state. Since I arrived at the chamber, the region’s rallying tourism cry has been to promote our natural attributes and recreation, and now the Kingdom may finally receive the accolades it so rightly deserves. Naturally, pun intended, we knew that all along.
You know, prior to the pandemic, the chamber was on a real upward trajectory ourselves, not only project-wise but financially and while the pandemic took the wind out of our sails, as it did for so many, our membership has stabilized and we, too, are hoping for a stronger 2023. Our hope is to return to most of the activities and events we have done in the past while fulfilling the needs of our members and region going forward.
In closing, despite having a sense of optimism, I have no crystal ball on what the future will bring but I will remain hopeful that we, as a region, can set ourselves apart from the strife and divisiveness of so many other parts of our country. To quote the late and great Maya Angelou in her wonderful “Human Family” poem, “I note the obvious differences between each sort and type, but we are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.” It is no coincidence there is an angel in her name.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.