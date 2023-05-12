There was a time when most people would know what you meant when you said something went “the way of the Edsel.” A notoriously unsightly car from the 1950s, that homely automobile didn’t last long in the market place but the phrase has lived on, a way of saying that something has outlasted its time.
I have a lovely digital camera that I haven’t used in years, instead choosing a less weighty and easier choice, the high-quality camera on my smart phone. There is yet another article that, perhaps, has also outlived its usefulness, but this chamber director will fight this Edsel-like departure with every ounce of her being, and that is a road map.
Let me preface this by saying, granted, I have a 1929 Underwood typewriter on my bookshelf and a fountain pen on my desk, so maybe I’m not the best person to be rooting for the relevancy of this object. Hey, for what I do, being a chamber director, it is almost mandatory to love maps, but that is not why I love them so. Google and Apple map apps can’t do everything, including confounding you in trying to put them back to their original folded state.
You know, when I first started working at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield each autumn, there were two questions posed by almost every other person we would greet at the Vermont kiosk: “Where are the bathrooms?” and “Can I have a state road map?” While the restroom query remains, we don’t get as many requests for maps and I think that is a shame.
Besides showing you the obvious roadways, where else can you find the major attractions, state parks, boat launches, ski resorts and covered bridges, all on a piece of paper the size of a coffee table, yet another article headed to the Edsel pile. In this high-tech world, isn’t there still a place for such a handy guide in your car, especially considering the fact there is an actual part of your vehicle called the “map pocket?”
I can tell you that back in the day, when our chamber operated the information booth, near the Caledonia County Courthouse, and then the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, we went through many yellow highlighters, planning out drives for wayward travelers on my beloved maps. Here is where I admit I haven’t purchased a highlighter for years, yet another article headed to the Edsel heap, but I digress.
One of the first presents I gave my son, an account representative for a grocery association, was my copy of the JMAPCO New England Road Atlas, because he drives 5,000 miles a month for his job. Not every corner of every state has good cell-phone reception, and I think that book is as important in his car as having a working flashlight. I am sure it will not surprise you to hear that they no longer even print that atlas anymore. Sigh.
My husband and I took many drives in our 30 years of marriage and he was always the navigator, map in hand, charting out our next adventure, of which there were many. Early on in our relationship, I had given him the endearing nickname “Mr. Map,” so there may be more than one reason why I mourn the demise of these publications beyond my job. Mr. Google App, as well, just doesn’t have the same melodic ring.
I am not going to tell you what to do, but don’t recycle those road maps just yet. Just get out your magnifying glass, another Edsel relic, and peruse all that our beautiful state has to offer. To quote a wise David Baird, “Don’t rely on others to show you the way. Carry your own map.”
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
