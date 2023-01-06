It has been days since we last saw the sun peep out from underneath the clouds but my spirits have been cheerier than the weather, notable for this gloomy first week of January. I think, in part, that has to do with how I started this new year. To be honest, it was the same way I have celebrated in years past but, for some reason, it was different in 2022, and I have this year’s First Night to thank for that.

On Dec. 31, you need to know I have a specific routine. I wake up from the night’s slumber, get the wood stove going again, heat up some tea water and collect all the necessary items needed to make cookies, lots of cookies. For the past 15 years, if there has been a First Night St. Johnsbury, there has been the NEK Chamber in our information booth, doling out cookies and hot chocolate, with all donations going to the Kingdom Community Services food shelf.

