It has been days since we last saw the sun peep out from underneath the clouds but my spirits have been cheerier than the weather, notable for this gloomy first week of January. I think, in part, that has to do with how I started this new year. To be honest, it was the same way I have celebrated in years past but, for some reason, it was different in 2022, and I have this year’s First Night to thank for that.
On Dec. 31, you need to know I have a specific routine. I wake up from the night’s slumber, get the wood stove going again, heat up some tea water and collect all the necessary items needed to make cookies, lots of cookies. For the past 15 years, if there has been a First Night St. Johnsbury, there has been the NEK Chamber in our information booth, doling out cookies and hot chocolate, with all donations going to the Kingdom Community Services food shelf.
I have kidded that once I get going in my kitchen, it takes on the feel and smell of the North Pole, and I am Buddy the Elf. Over a period of a couple hours, I somehow manage to bake 20 dozen cookies in a space not much bigger than my walk-in closet. I then head to the chamber office and load up my rig, making sure I check off everything on my list, with my next destination the information booth.
Since the chamber started this annual tradition, my partner in crime on New Year’s Eve has been my friend and chamber past president Kim White, who treats each and every person who steps up to the booth window like they are family. When that woman makes a hot cocoa, it feels like your grandmother handed it to you, steaming hot with just the right amount of marshmallows. There is a reason why I am the runner, heating the water for the hot chocolate all night. I could never match up to Kim; she’s a delight.
And the Catamount Arts crew in the booth is so much fun. We may only see each other once a year, but I will always get a hug from Bri Tenney, who I’ve known since he was a boy, and Owen Davie. We may greet hundreds of First Night guests in our hours at the booth, but we joke and kid around almost the entire time. At one point, we were trying on each other’s glasses and having a good chuckle about that. It is such a pleasure working with the three of them.
I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the entire team at Catamount Arts for all that they do to put on this wonderful event, with all sorts of activities being held the whole night long. It involves a tremendous amount of work! We can see, from our perch at the booth, how happy everyone is that evening, whether they are going to a musical performance or watching the fire throwers in front of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. We are so fortunate to have an arts organization of that caliber in our backyard.
As I ponder what makes First Night special to me, I have to say it is seeing the joy on children’s faces, not only attending such a great event but, even, the simple pleasure of giving them cookies and cocoa. To see the world from their point of view, even for a few hours each year, is such a privilege. I should mention that although we do collect donations for the KCS food shelf, no child or adult who wants cookies or cocoa goes without. It is, most decidedly, a guilt-free zone, and that is part of the joy of the night as well.
As I attack the many chamber projects ahead of me, preparing and steeling myself for an unknown year ahead, it is good to know this paper pusher has a Buddy the Elf persona inside of me, one who can take and receive happiness from such simple pleasures. I can’t wait until next year.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
