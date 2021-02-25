Chamber Made: From Darkness To Light

Every once in a while you come across something that shocked you once and you wonder if seeing it again, it will have the same effect. In the case of the Boston Globe Magazine from March 17, 1996, which I unearthed this week from the bottom of a file cabinet, it did.
Many of you may not remember but there was once a time when everyone got Sunday papers, and I was no different. I would grab a cup of hot tea, settle into a comfortable chair and read for hours. I was, then, in my second year of serving as your chamber director when I came across the magazine’s cover, which stated, “New England’s Last Frontier – A portrait of life in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.”
After seeing the cover, I nearly choked on my tea. The image shown was an extremely stark black-and-white photo, which had the look of three residents heading off to a KKK meeting. Hardly the image they’d want to portray, it was actually a picture of nuns - wearing long, black coats and pointy hoods – snowshoeing on a wintry day. The black-and-white photos inside were no better: a man walking through a junkyard, an ailing couple surrounded by pill bottles, a man wrestling his son on the ground, a family in their ramshackle apartment, a dead deer hanging from a tree and an older gent comforting his sick wife.
Poor Howard Frank Mosher, who wrote an article to accompany the piece, had no idea the photographs that would surround his description of the region he loved. Mosher was honest in his assessment of the area, that there were pockets of poverty and individualism in the Kingdom, but there was also great beauty, not only in the landscape but its people. My beef was, certainly, not with Mosher.
I would be lying if I didn’t admit some of those images rang true to the Kingdom, then and even now, but they, in no way, represent the entire width and breadth of the region, as the Boston Globe tried to depict. This area has been described by many travel books as being one of the most beautiful places on Earth, including a place to see before you die, but the newspaper’s take on the Kingdom was foreboding, scary and, even more maddening, patronizing.
Talk about painting a region with a broad brush. There was and is so much more to this area than what the Globe chose to feature. It would be like painter Jackson Pollock, known for his vibrant and colorful artwork, splattering just black paint on a canvas and proclaiming it finished. Somehow, the Globe managed to make our lovely region look like the bowels of hell on a bad day.
Sadly, this feature had a profound impact on our tourism efforts for quite some time. When questioned by a journalist what immediate effect the piece had on our economy, I told him that the previous month we had 205 visitor queries from Massachusetts, the next month five. Those numbers didn’t rebound for years. True to form, however, our citizenry fought back, flooding the newspaper with letters of protest, stating that the paper didn’t portray our Kingdom accurately.
We didn’t give up then, nor will we now, in the midst of a pandemic. Twenty-five years later, the Northeast Kingdom boasts impressive arts and cultural events and organizations, our trails are filled with mountain bikers, skiers and snowmobilers and people flock to a place that reminds them of their childhood. From the darkness came light, and our future looks even brighter.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
