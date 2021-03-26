Here’s something I thought would never happen, much less twice, but my cat has done it again, walked across my laptop keyboard and made my work disappear. This may surprise you but incidents like this – barking dogs interrupting phone calls, a friendly cat seeking attention at inopportune times – were not much of a threat at the chamber office but seem to happen on a regular basis working from home.
Although I love my animals, there is a part of me that can’t wait to be back in my actual office, surrounded by all the conveniences that are lacking at my humble abode. Don’t judge me if hug my copy machine, as I have already killed off one aging laptop since this blasted pandemic and now my home printer is starting to wheeze.
I look forward to a time when I don’t have a mask collection, that the state Pandemic Press Conferences aren’t must-see TV, that I never have to endure another 10-day quarantine and Zoom returns to a noise a car makes, not the Brady Bunch meetings we have come to hate, our faces stuck in little boxes for all of the world to see.
When we can finally put this challenging time in our rear-view mirrors, there will come a reckoning for many of us, when we have to answer an inevitable question, “What just happened here?” We as a nation, state and region have not yet gotten to the point where we can truly determine the damage Covid-19 has wreaked on ourselves and our economy, and we must prepare ourselves for a sobering assessment.
In anticipation of our world and Vermont returning to some level of normalcy, our chamber is developing a course of action for our organization that is markedly different than where we were in March 2020. It is absolutely imperative to do this. What was needed, then, for our organization and what will be required in the future requires an altogether different direction, and that is not a bad thing.
In the weeks and months ahead, you will see just exactly what I mean, as the chamber starts down that needed path, but I encourage you to do this exercise as well. To the extent you can do it, get together your employees and take the input received from them and your customers and decide what changes you need to make to succeed going forward. I don’t want to be Dorothy Doom here, but the effects of this pandemic will not be over when the last vaccine is administered, and we will all have to continue to be nimble to economically survive this outbreak.
Frankly, the first item on your to-do list should be to pat yourself on the back for getting this far, as we have all survived a once-in-a-hundred-year threat, and that is no small feat. And that includes you, Caledonian-Record, which has done a stellar job in covering this pandemic and informing us all of needed Covid information.
Do not be shy about promoting your business, services and accomplishments going forward, as none of us can assume that our customers or clients know what we now do. Use social platforms and local media outlets wisely, as they can help you get your message out to a far broader audience. I tend to lead with humor in these columns but this is a serious time and I hope you take these advisements under consideration. I don’t know about you, but I can’t take my cat destroying too many more projects. My office awaits.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
