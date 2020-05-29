When I left my house this morning, there was a stream of cars heading up Pudding Hill hill, like nothing I have ever seen on that quiet thoroughfare. The caravan started early, two hours before the Vermont Foodbank food distribution event was slated to start, and I found the very sight of residents receiving food to be heartening and heartbreaking at the same time.

This worldwide pandemic has reached its merciless tentacles in every corner of the globe, every downtown in and every backroad on the universe. There is nary a household it has not touched, or a business it hasn’t affected, here and abroad, and we are still not sure of its exit. Here in Vermont, we have hunkered down and flattened the curve, but we all worry whether it will be enough to jumpstart our economy, with states surrounding us still experiencing higher Covid-19 numbers. It is a frightening and uncertain time, with a maddening virus that, seemingly, has a mind of its own.

