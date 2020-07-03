I have not frequented these pages for a while now. I, literally, have had a history of bad breaks in the last two years and after a challenging surgery a few weeks ago, I hope I can soon stand on the right side of healing. It has been a long time in coming, and I am extremely grateful for the medical care I have received to get me to this point, even though I know I have a long recovery ahead.

When your view of the world narrows, as mine has during this recovery, it gives you an entirely different perspective on what is important.

