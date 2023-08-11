There is pretty much one cardinal rule at any holiday gathering and that is to steer away from the topics of religion and politics. If you follow that simple rule, in most cases, you won’t find yourself in the middle of an awkward family argument or messy food fight, or both.
Well, I am ignoring that advice today, but do not fear that I will venture too far into the weeds, as I am one of those annoying political fence sitters you hear so much about. If you see this column through, and I hope you do, you will see that my points somehow make it back to the economy, something I know quite a bit about.
I was watching a morning news show this past week and nearly spit out my tea when the hosts introduced a story that reported that there is a growing number of folks in the more conservative Christian arena who are “rejecting the teachings of Jesus as ‘liberal talking points.’” (Newsweek)
Yes, I said that right. Even if you are not religious in any shape or form, most people would agree that Jesus, that bearded fellow in the flowing robes and sandals, was a pretty kind soul. Yet, and this is true, pastors across the nation are being challenged for speaking the gospel of Jesus and parishioners retorting, “Where did you get those liberal talking points?” When the reverend answers Jesus, they have heard such responses as, “Yes, but that doesn’t work anymore. That’s weak.”
So, here is where we get to the political part. In what world does Jesus become a long-haired hippy, who appears to be losing relevance to the very same people who once worshipped him? It is in a world that, slowly over time, has demonized those in dire straits and are in need, the very population that Jesus loved to serve, literally. And, yes, that is a loaves and fish joke.
Many of you may not know this but I know a lot about health insurance, after serving more than 25 years as the president of the statewide chamber association that provides insurance to our members and also as a former healthcare navigator. In my three years as a navigator, I had thousands, not hundreds, of residents flocking to our doors, hoping, against past odds, that they could finally afford health insurance.
One of the aspects that people may not understand about the current state of healthcare is that there once was a time, 10 years ago, when a person making almost nothing paid the very same amount in premiums as someone who made millions. This controversial insurance system, mandated by the federal government but run by the states, ensured (I do like a play on words) that those who were the neediest received the most premium assistance when it came time for them to be signed up.
What I witnessed were more parents than I could count who actually cried and hugged me when they realized they could afford, for the first time, quality health care, not only for their children but for themselves. A number of these people told me what they would do with the premium money they would now save, and their responses were touching. They said they could buy their kids new sneakers, fix their washing machines, could afford holiday gifts and even put some money aside for savings. Still others hoped this one simple act could get them off the state’s social-service system and back on their feet. What they planned to do, these folks in need, was to put the insurance money they had saved and pour it back into the economy.
I have, personally, never understood why those in need are looked down upon, especially when they are struggling and working harder to survive than any of us could ever imagine. We have many people in need in the Northeast Kingdom and, yes, in my membership, and they should not be overlooked or forgotten. In fact, there is a certain book that even mentions that notion, where everyone is welcome at the table. I guess those Jesus-deniers must’ve skipped that part.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
