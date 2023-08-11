There is pretty much one cardinal rule at any holiday gathering and that is to steer away from the topics of religion and politics. If you follow that simple rule, in most cases, you won’t find yourself in the middle of an awkward family argument or messy food fight, or both.

Well, I am ignoring that advice today, but do not fear that I will venture too far into the weeds, as I am one of those annoying political fence sitters you hear so much about. If you see this column through, and I hope you do, you will see that my points somehow make it back to the economy, something I know quite a bit about.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.