Chamber Made: Here’s Another Kind Of Moving Experience

The Mathewson House on the Lyndon Institute campus is where the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce has its office. (Contributed Photo)

There are few things in life that everyone can agree on, but I have discovered one. Have you ever found one person who has ever relished moving? Yesterday, I was bringing some items to the storage area downstairs and got to thinking about the week I moved to this office on the Lyndon Institute campus almost two years ago.

We didn’t have the best weather, I can tell you that, and packing and going through decades of materials by myself was no picnic. Not wanting to be considered a packrat, I went through every desk, box and shelf in our Green Mountain Mall office to cull and glean only what was needed in our new home. That resulted in many full recycling bins and more than 40 landscaper garbage bags. Even with that level of cleaning out, you only need to go as far as Lyndon Institute’s Rick Angell and our wonderful chamber member, NEMM Moving & Storage/Daniels Moving Specialists, to have them tell you that I wasn’t a light packer.

