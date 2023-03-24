Chamber Made: Here’s Another Kind Of Moving Experience

There are few things in life that everyone can agree on, but I have discovered one. Have you ever found one person who has ever relished moving? Yesterday, I was bringing some items to the storage area downstairs and got to thinking about the week I moved to this office on the Lyndon Institute campus almost two years ago.
We didn’t have the best weather, I can tell you that, and packing and going through decades of materials by myself was no picnic. Not wanting to be considered a packrat, I went through every desk, box and shelf in our Green Mountain Mall office to cull and glean only what was needed in our new home. That resulted in many full recycling bins and more than 40 landscaper garbage bags. Even with that level of cleaning out, you only need to go as far as Lyndon Institute’s Rick Angell and our wonderful chamber member, NEMM Moving & Storage/Daniels Moving Specialists, to have them tell you that I wasn’t a light packer.
When I was down in the basement yesterday, putting away decorations for yet another Jenn Garand memory tree, as we do nine a year to mark all major holidays, my mind went back to the basement of my first office on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Once the home of Franklin Fairbanks, who started the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, that stately salmon-colored Victorian included Italian marble fireplaces and amazing woodworking on the main floors, but going down to that basement was akin to traveling back in time to the catacombs of an ancient ruin. It was dark and musty and wove through the twists and turns of the rooms above like a race track. In short, it was delightful.
The next stop for the chamber was the former railroad station, built back in 1883, if my memory serves me correctly. Thanks to Nat Tripp, you could sit on the very same benches that riders did back in the heyday of trains. While it was a historical gem from the first to third floors, the basement was an experience to be forgotten.
On the far north side of the building, two floors down from where our offices were, that wing of the basement had a sand floor, not dirt, but sand. I always knew, and this still makes me laugh, what Jenn meant when she told me that an item we needed was in the “kitty litter section” of the basement. “Gotcha,” I would say, and would immediately find it.
Our next office didn’t have a basement but did have some secret places within its walls. How many of you knew there were second-floor offices in the back of our own office, where Fitness Unbound now is? If I ever wanted to hide out as a fugitive, I never would have been found there. Those rooms were lost after what I refer to as “The Great Mall Flood of 2014,” but I still have pictures to prove they were once there. At one point, following the water-main break, that area was the only place in the building that was dry, so we put our files there, in hopes of saving them.
So, with moving to the Matty House, I am, once, again, back in a historic building, a 1910 structure with gorgeous front porches. My office includes tin ceilings, beadboard, those many windows that I love and two porches, on the front and back!
What I am getting to, and it has been a long path to get there, is that our chamber plans to hold an open house at our relatively new offices soon. Our trustees were just talking about it yesterday, and I will soon announce a date, so everyone can see our lovely offices, inside and out. The tours may not include the basement but I highly doubt you will be disappointed with that area being taken off the tour. And, to be clear, I don’t want to move anytime soon!
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
